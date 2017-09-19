Kaiam Announces LightScale™2 Platform Volume Shipments for 100G CWDM4

Kaiam, a leader in advanced data center products, today announced General Availability of the XQX5000 series of QSFP28 100G CWDM4 transceivers based on its innovative LightScale2 platform. The product is qualified at multiple premier customers and volume production out of Kaiam's Livingston, UK facility is meeting high demand.

The LightScale2 architecture reduces the cost of parts and manufacturing while improving electrical and thermal performance by eliminating hermetic "gold boxes" and flex circuits. "The LightScale2 production ramp has gone very smoothly," said Russell Childs, GM of Kaiam Europe Ltd. "Our UK factory has manufactured traditional hermetic TOSAs and ROSAs in high volumes for years. The LightScale2 platform is far simpler to manufacture in terms of assembly steps, capital equipment, and labor. This has allowed us to ramp to high volumes with high yields much more quickly than was possible with more complex legacy products."

Kaiam CEO Bardia Pezeshki added, "Our micromechanical alignment technology allows multimode packaging techniques to be used in a single mode application. The Lightscale2 platform is optimized to deliver maximum value and performance in the data center environment at dramatically lower costs than traditionally aligned hybrid approaches."

Kaiam Corporation raised substantial expansion capital to support the build-out of LightScale2 manufacturing capacity by selling its Newton Aycliffe fabrication facility to II-VI. Kaiam will continue the development of InP photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for future transceiver products through foundry services and partnerships.

Headquartered in Newark, California, with large-scale manufacturing in Livingston, Scotland, Kaiam is a leading manufacturer of optical transceivers for hyperscale data centers. Founded in 2009 by leading technologists from the optical networking industry, the team has a record of delivering breakthrough products that change the rules of the marketplace. Current products include 40Gb/s and 100Gb/s LightScale™ optical transceivers optimized for data centers and a range of planar lightwave circuits (PLCs). For more information, visit www.kaiam.com and follow on Twitter: @KAIAMcorp.