Source Photonics Expands 100G QSFP28 Transceiver Portfolio For Data Center and Telecom Applications

ECOC The data center and telecom application space has seen rapid deployment of small form factor 100G modules in 2017. The migration from 10G and 40G to 100G data rates will accelerate considerably until 2020 with an estimated number of more than fifteen million 100G ports expected to be deployed. Source Photonics has anticipated this rapid expansion in deployment of 100G modules and has positioned itself as a market leader through early research and development efforts and investments in operational infrastructure in 100G small form factor long reach single mode devices. After sampling the first generation of 100GBASE LR4 in QSFP28 form factor in 2014, Source Photonics went into full scale production in 2015. Continuous investment into the InP fab as well as in transceiver production infrastructure allows Source Photonics to react to the increasing volume needs as well as to the cost requirements of the customers. Capacity expansion will support greater than half a million modules annually by early 2018.

Building on the highly successful technical 100G LR4 platform as well as the best in class production operations for complex small form factor modules, Source Photonics is expanding its product portfolio to address market needs for 100G QSFP28 modules by adding support for modules with OTU4 data rate and extended temperature operation up to 85°C for 100GBASE-LR4 and 100G CWDM4 (2 km) and 4WDM-10 (10 km) modules. In addition, longer reach 100G applications of up to 40km are supported by a 100G 4WDM-40 MSA compliant module. These complementary transceivers will be available for sampling in Q4 2017 and will move to full production in Q1 2018.

Further R&D investments are funding multiple projects for 28Gbd and 53Gbd PAM4 based next generation technology for 100G and 400G products to be released to production in 2018.

Source Photonics will exhibit its full portfolio of 100G products and will demonstrate its next generation technologies from its broadening portfolio of higher speed products at ECOC in Gothenburg, Sweden, booth number 162, from September 18-20, 2017. For further information or to schedule an informational session, please visit our website at www.sourcephotonics.com.

