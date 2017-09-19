MVP: Healthcare facing transformation

This comprehensive network modernization and expansion program is at the core of the PLDT group s digital pivot. Smart s network rollout took a big bulk of PLDT s ramped up capital expenditure program of P42.8 billion for 2016, which included the utilization of the new frequencies freed up with the acquisition of San Miguel Corporation s telco assets. END

Speaking at the Hospital Management Asia conference held recently at Shangri-La at the Fort in Taguig City, Pangilinan said advances in internet connectivity, big data analytics and digital medical equipment have already started to reshape many aspects of healthcare—from patient treatment, hospital management and medical research.

“Our own experience with technology shows the following threads: first, the internet has become a major source of medical information for doctors and patients alike; second, with new machines and better medicine and practices, treatment levels of patients have risen; third, big data and analytics help gather and interpret masses of data lakes; and fourth, the internet enables healthcare facilities to reach more people, even in rural areas via telemedicine,” Pangilinan explained.

MPIC’s hospital group—Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc. (MPHHI)—owns and operates 13 hospitals in the Philippines. Pangilinan is also chairman and CEO of PLDT Inc., the country’s leading telecoms and digital services provider.

Given the country’s large population spread out among many islands, Pangilinan said there are three dimensions to the challenge of making healthcare more accessible to Filipinos. First, most hospital facilities are concentrated in major urban centers while half of the population live in rural areas. Second, the stress is on curative rather than on preventive care. Third, the cost of healthcare services are beyond the reach of many Filipinos.

Telemedicine helps address these challenges in various ways. For example, this maximizes the ability of the country’s limited number of physicians and healthcare professionals to reach out to and serve patients.

“Doctors can now talk to far-flung patients on video, answer questions about ailments, launch public health campaigns, and perform medical missions online,” Pangilinan said.

This is important given that most doctors in the Philippines, particularly specialist physicians, are located in urban centers. In a situation where the number of physicians is limited, technology allows them to serve more patients through online consultations.

Moreover, enabling city-based physicians to assist people in the rural areas makes it possible for medical intervention to be done earlier and thus be more effective and less costly, particularly through preventive or early curative care.

Pangilinan added that private hospitals are trying to improve access to healthcare by expanding into primary health care through the development of clinic networks. For this purpose, MPHHI has partnered with Sanitas Internacional, a Barcelona-based health maintenance organization with extensive primary care networks in Spain, the United States and Latin America.

“We aim to replicate their network here to expand the reach of affordable preventive care services to more people. For patients with complex cases, these clinics can redirect them to tertiary hospitals,” Pangilinan explained.

Another game changer is big data and analytics.

“With big data, we’re now seeing the democratization of medical knowledge, where banks of valuable medical information can now be recorded online and shared, enabling us to learn from each other,” Pangilinan said.

Through machine learning and artificial intelligence, computers can now “speed read” through mountains of information like medical research papers, clinical trials, scientific studies, and patient health records, and make this information easily available to doctors.

Mining the fast-growing databases of medical information, predictive algorithms can detect diseases before they occur or spread. By processing electronic medical records, big data can make diagnosis more accurate.

“This can also make patient visits more efficient, so that doctors have more time to talk with patients, share a smile and hold a hand. Then the ‘care’ in healthcare could become truly genuine,” Pangilinan said.

Then, there are wearables—smart devices that people put on their wrists—to monitor their heart beat, blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels.

“These can propagated in rural areas and monitored from a central hospital. Thus, advanced preventive care is now a real possibility,” Pangilinan said.#