Klas Telecom’s TRX Connected Transportation Platform Makes Headway and is Featured at Railway Interchange 2017

Klas Telecom's TRX Connected Transportation Platform has made tremendous headway over the last few months in being selected for a number of prestigious IoT and multi partner railway connectivity initiatives such as SWIFT (Superfast Wi Fi In carriage for Future Travel), Secure COnnected Trustable Things (SCOTT) and the new Canberra Light Rail project in Australia. TRX will also be featured this week at Railway Interchange 2017 the largest combined railway exhibition and technical conference in North America.

As part of the initial phase of SWIFT, a Cisco-led project to create a new type of trackside fibre technology that delivers reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity for optimum passenger experience on UK rail, Klas Telecom provided the onboard communications gateway and server and KlasOS software. For project SCOTT, an effort involving 57 key partners from 12 countries that is developing comprehensive cost-efficient solutions for wireless, end-to-end secure, trustworthy connectivity and interoperability at Technology Readiness Level 6-7 to bridge the last mile to market implementation, Klas Telecom's TRX will be used as the preferred onboard gateway, providing a high speed backbone connecting all IP devices on trains.

"Construction of stage one of the multi-phase Canberra Light Rail Network is underway, and we're very excited to be a part of the new infrastructure," Klas Telecom Strategic Development Executive Arnold Allen said. "We're confident TRX is going to help Transport Canberra meet their goal of providing incentives for people to use public transport in order to ease traffic congestion as the city continues to grow. TRX will be implemented as the onboard wireless security gateway to deliver Transport Canberra's ridership with free secure Wi-Fi during travel."

To see how TRX is raising the standard for networking performance and security in both the freight and passenger rail market, visit booth #1950 in the Railway Systems Suppliers, Inc. (RSSI) hall at the Railway Interchange exhibition held at the Indianapolis Convention Center Sunday, September 17 - Tuesday, September 19th. You can see live demos of the product and engineers will be available to brief TRX's capabilities. For more information about Klas Telecom and TRX at Railway Interchange, see the company's event information page.

About TRX In a single, easy to manage solution, Klas Telecom's TRX Connected Transportation Platform enables virtualization of multiple onboard communications systems, services and third party technologies, and can be remotely operated, maintained and adapted throughout the system's lifecycle. TRX provides an onboard communications gateway, router/server, range of switches and a comprehensive service enablement platform. TRX delivers connectivity for the passenger, the wayside, the rail yard and the train through a robust infrastructure that delivers numerous services such as: on-board surveillance and security, fleet management, passenger infotainment and Wi-Fi, and collaboration capabilities. Klas Telecom's connected railway solutions seek to lower customers' total cost of ownership by delivering components at the network edge with the appropriate packaging, relevant certifications, expanded product lifespan and minimal impact on training and enterprise architecture.

About Klas Telecom Founded in 1991, Klas Telecom is an engineering and design company with over 25 years of experience developing innovative communications solutions for use in austere environments where low size, weight, power and ruggedization are required. With over 80% of the company dedicated to technology development, Klas Telecom is able to stay on the forefront of the deployable and tactical communications market. Klas Telecom operates in the U.S. and international defense, first responder, disaster relief, law enforcement and transportation markets. The company employs staff across four offices located in Washington, DC; Herndon, VA; Tampa, FL; and Dublin, Ireland. www.klastelecom.com