Inkling Partners with CGS to Build Digital Learning Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Inkling, a leader in delivering smart, mission critical information to the deskless worker, announced today it is partnering with CGS as part of its Preferred Partner Program.

CGS is one of the world's leading outsourcing and business applications companies and is joining forces with Inkling to provide state-of-the-art learning and development services to large companies with distributed workforces. Through the partnership program, Inkling and CGS will provide solutions that help companies empower employees, standardize operations, and increase worker productivity.

"Global enterprises are looking for better ways to engage, train and develop their employees," said Matt MacInnis , Founder and CEO of Inkling. "As a preferred service provider, CGS will deliver certified content production, design and project management services to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

"We're excited to partner with Inkling to further enhance our best-in-class enterprise learning services," said Phil Friedman , President and CEO of CGS. "With Inkling's digital expertise and CGS's experience supporting more than 1 million learners globally, organizations worldwide will be able to benefit from our combined innovative learning delivery solutions."

About the Inkling Preferred Partner Program Inkling partners with organizations that provide complementary services and technology solutions to make sure customers get the most out of their Inkling investment. The Inkling Preferred Partner Program provides training and certification to service providers who provide content development services to Inkling customers.

About CGS For over 30 years, CGS has supported global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies withâ€¯business applications, learning systems and outsourcing services to solve the fundamental business challenges they face. Headquartered in New York City , CGS employs more than 7,500 professionals across North America , Latin America , Europe , The Middle East and Asia .

About Inkling Inkling is on a mission to transform the way people work. It's innovative platform makes it easier and faster than ever to build content that is beautiful and interactive-unlike traditional, static PDFs, slides, and printed materials. Inkling is mobile-first, so deskless workers can easily access actionable information anytime, anywhere on any device. Inkling helps organizations empower their people to do their best work, every day. Founded in 2009 and backed by Sequoia Capital and Sapphire Ventures, Inkling is based in San Francisco . Learn more at www.inkling.com

