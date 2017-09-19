iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Arrives at Boost Mobile on Friday, Sept. 29

Boost Mobile announced today that it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Customers will be able to pre register for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning today at BoostMobile.com and both will be available for purchase on BoostMobile.com starting on Friday, Sept. 29. For complete pricing details, please visit BoostMobile.com.

"Boost Mobile strives to provide its customers with the latest and greatest mobile phones, and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are just that," said Angela Rittgers, Chief Marketing Officer, Boost Mobile. "The new features and functionality of the new generation iPhone are incredible and we can't wait to get them into the hands of our customers. It's just one more way Boost Mobile delivers the best value, service and customer experience in prepaid wireless, especially now with taxes and fees included on all plans."

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

"To celebrate the revolutionary new iPhone, customers can get up to three months of service on Boost Mobile when they pre-register and complete an order for iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus," said Rittgers. "Customers will enjoy an account credit of up to $150 - three months of free service - when they buy iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus."

For more information1 and to pre-register, visit boostmobile.com/pre-registration.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-register at Boost Mobile on Friday, October 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

For more information on iPhone, please visit apple.com.

About Boost Mobile

Established in 2002, Boost Mobile provides best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers. An award-winning mobile carrier that operates on the highly reliable Sprint Nationwide 4G LTE Network, Boost Mobile offers customers the best unlimited plans with no annual service contacts. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Google+, Instagram and Twitter.

1 Total sales price includes the charge for (1) services and (2) taxes and fees. Up to three months of service on Boost offer ends 12/31/17, while supplies last. Req. activation on $50 Unlimited Gigs Plan by 12/31/17; credit applied up to two weeks after device first voice call; credit excludes cost of add-ons/incremental charges & is non-transferable or exchangeable for cash/merchandise. Subject to change. Other terms & restrictions apply. See boostmobile.com for details.