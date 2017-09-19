Strong Performance Earns National Sales Honors for OLN Inc

CARSON, Calif. , Sept. OLN Inc, a privately owned and operated sales and direct marketing firm, recently earned national recognition for their excellent results and high quality achieved during the second quarter of this year on behalf of a premier telecommunications client.

The company won the national Campaign Cup award, a quarterly trophy given based on sales performance and high quality delivered to the client, by outperforming other competitive firms focused on the same campaign. The team at OLN Inc not only won the prestigious award this year but also earned the distinction for their overall performance during 2016 overall. OLN Inc has been recognized for excellence with awards from the client as well in recent years.

"Our team is dedicated to consistently providing high-quality sales results, and we are thrilled to win this award again this year," said Jessica Honey , HR Director at OLN Inc. "Exceeding both customer and client expectations is what we do best and will continue to do throughout 2017 and in the future."

Specializing in outsourced sales and client acquisition for premier companies across industries, OLN Inc offers targeted marketing solutions that expand client market reach and brand awareness. The firm's personalized marketing approach has led to the firm's most successful year to date, and the hardworking team at OLN Inc plans to continue to build on their proven record of client satisfaction.

Recently chosen as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation for the third consecutive year, OLN Inc provides a team-oriented atmosphere that promotes both personal and professional development. Also vital to firm's success is their commitment to giving back to the community, as evidenced by their support of nonprofits such as Toys for Tots, Project C.U.R.E., Operation Smile, and the American Diabetes Association.

Like OLN Inc on Facebook, check them out on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter, and check out their company video on YouTube.

About OLN Inc A leading direct sales and marketing firm based in the Los Angeles area, OLN Inc works on behalf of premier cellular mobility and telecommunications and cellular mobility companies to increase their market share and customer base. The team at OLN Inc values leadership by example as well as integrity. For more information, call 562-425-2402 or go to http://olninc.com/.

Contact: Jessica Honey 562-425-2402

Contact:

Jessica Honey

562-425-2402

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strong-performance-earns-national-sales-honors-for-oln-inc-300520507.html

SOURCE OLN Inc

http://olninc.com