Alight, Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Alight, Inc. today announced new executive appointments to its executive team centered around supporting the growth of its mortgage banking and mining verticals, along with entry into new vertical industries, including a pharmaceutical industry vertical slated for late Q4 of this year.

Jared Huff Named CFO, Alight, Inc. Alight executive Jared Huff has been named CFO of Alight, Inc. Most recently, Huff was Group Head of Alight Mortgage Solutions, Alight's first industry vertical, which he led from launch to its current position of market leadership. Prior to joining Alight, Huff held several senior finance roles at Russell Investments and Weyerhaeuser Company. He holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Brigham Young University . He reports to Alight CEO Michele McGovern .

"Jared leveraged his deep finance background in his work with mortgage industry CFOs and their teams and provided leadership and new ways of thinking about the economics of their businesses. He established Alight Mortgage Solutions' customer-focused reputation in the industry, centered around excellence, integrity and bringing value to independent mortgage bankers," said Michele McGovern , CEO, Alight, Inc. "As we move into our next phase of growth, spurred by the successful closure of our Series A funding round, including a significant investment by Caterpillar Ventures, and the launch of two new vertical business units within the next six months, Jared's expertise and leadership at the financial helm of our business will be critical to our success."

Michael McFadden to Lead c Michael McFadden has been hired to lead Alight Mortgage Solutions. In this role, McFadden will provide strategic leadership across all aspects of the mortgage business including customer success, sales, product management, professional services and partnership growth strategies. In addition, Mike continues to advise mortgage-industry firms as they seek to improve their financial performance or pursue strategic alternatives. Most recently, McFadden was Senior Vice President of Finance at Stonegate Mortgage, a full-service public mortgage banking firm. During his time at Stonegate, McFadden was a senior member of the leadership team who took the company public in 2013 and led it through the recent sale to Home Point Financial.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Mike to the Alight team to lead our fast-growing mortgage banking industry vertical," commented McGovern. "Mike is a mortgage industry leader with a great depth of experience, including taking one of the industry's most respected firms, Stonegate, public. He brings an invaluable point of view to our customers having hands-on operating experience that spans from finance to the boardroom to the public markets to M&A. In addition, while at Stonegate, Mike was an early adopter of Alight Mortgage Lending, our flagship mortgage banking application, and he and his team used our solution to build that firm and navigate a complex financial roadmap. His excitement and enthusiasm about the mortgage industry and its future is infectious and we look forward to his impact on Alight and on our customers."

"I am excited to join one of the mortgage industry's most innovative companies," said Michael McFadden , Alight Mortgage Solutions. "I can say from firsthand experience that mortgage banking executives need a solution like Alight to improve their decision making and seize all the opportunities that this challenging and rewarding industry has to offer."

Alight Mortgage Solutions has signed nearly 40 of the nation's largest independent mortgage banking firms, including half of the firms in the top 10. In addition, the firm's mining industry vertical is commanding attention among tier 1 mining firms, including a division of the world's largest steel company, ArcelorMittal, and a division of a global top-three oil company.

