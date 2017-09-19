Charter Communications Commits $1.35 Million To Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

STAMFORD, Conn. , Sept.Â Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ CHTR) today announced a $350,000 contribution to Rebuilding Together to support relief efforts and specifically assist with home repairs and renovations needed in areas impacted by Hurricane Irma.

"This contribution, in addition to our Hurricane Harvey donation, reflects Charter's unwavering commitment to supporting the communities where our customers and employees live and work, particularly in times of need," said Tom Rutledge , Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. "Our thoughts are with the people and the communities throughout Florida , the Caribbean , and Texas who have been impacted by the disastrous effects of Hurricane Irma and Harvey."

"Following a natural disaster, our low-income and disadvantaged neighbors are all too often underserved in long-term recovery efforts," said Sandra Henriquez , Chief Operating Officer of Rebuilding Together. "With the support of Charter, we can ensure people in the path of Hurricane Irma who most need our help are back on their feet in a timely manner."

Spectrum Housing Assist partners with nonprofit organizations and engages employee and community volunteers in order to provide critical home repairs across the U.S., with a goal of making 25,000 homes safer and healthier by the year 2020. Since 2015, Spectrum Housing Assist has improved 11,500 homes with the help of 3,000 Spectrum employee volunteers, for a total of 17,500 volunteer hours impacting the lives of thousands of residents.

The company is also offering an additional $1 million in public service announcements to air at no cost to assist organizations with fundraising and awareness for disaster relief efforts.

In Florida alone, Charter serves 2.2 million customers and employs a growing workforce with over 7,500 employees. Charter operates local call centers in Auburndale , Bradenton , DeLand , Maitland , Melbourne , Orlando , Riverview , and St. Petersburg . Spectrum Bay News 9 and Spectrum News 13 deliver 24-hour local news programming highlighting the people and communities in Tampa Bay and Central Florida .

About Charter Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States . Charter provides a full range of advanced broadband services, including Spectrum TVâ„¢ video entertainment programming, Spectrum Internetâ„¢ access, and Spectrum Voiceâ„¢. Spectrum BusinessÂ® similarly provides scalable, tailored, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to business organizations, such as business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reachâ„¢ brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Charter can be found at charter.com.

About Rebuilding Together Rebuilding Together is a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing with more than 40 years of experience. Together, with our corporate and community partners, we transform the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing our communities. Rebuilding Together's local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

