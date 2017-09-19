Altice USA Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Launch of Student Essay Contest

Altice USA (NYSE ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States and the provider of Optimum and Suddenlink branded internet, TV and phone services, today announces that it has launched its annual student essay contest in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Company has partnered with Condista, which represents Spanish language TV channels including Atreseries, Antena3, NTN24, Nuestra Tele and Sur Per among others.

The contest is open to middle-school students (grades 6 through 8) and high-school students (grades 9 through 12) in the communities that Altice USA serves with its Optimum and Suddenlink internet, television and phone services. The 2017 essay contest asks students to: "Name a Latino, past or present, with whom you would choose to spend a day and explain why."

"Altice USA is proud to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month through our student essay contest, which champions diversity and the positive contributions of the Hispanic culture on our society," said Lee Schroeder, senior vice president, government and community affairs. "We seek to inspire the next generation of leaders to explore and learn about the rich Hispanic heritage and culture that is a vital part of the communities where our customers and employees live and work. We appreciate the partnership with Condista and look forward to receiving the student entries and rewarding them for their hard work."

"Educational opportunities are important to all of us at Condista and we are pleased to partner with Altice USA on this educational initiative that encourages students to explore the rich history and cultural traditions of Hispanics," said Jorge Fiterre, Founder & Partner, Condista. "It also provides students with an opportunity to win a terrific prize and recognition within their community and among their peers. We look forward to this year's entries."

In addition, this fall Altice USA plans to introduce new, Spanish-language TV packages to Optimum and Suddenlink channel lineups to enhance the programming options we provide to our customers.

Essays should be submitted through the Altice Connects website www.AlticeConnects.com/HHM, emailed to HispanicHeritage@AlticeUSA.com, or mailed to Altice USA Community Affairs, 1111 Stewart Avenue, Bethpage, NY 11714. Entry forms, which are available at www.AlticeConnects.com/HHM, must accompany each submission. Entries will be accepted through November 1, 2017 and must not exceed 500 words. One grand prize ($1,500 cash scholarship) and three runner up prizes (iPad mini) will be awarded in the middle- and high-school categories for both Optimum and Suddenlink service areas. Winners will be selected and announced on or before December 1, 2017.

Optimum-branded television, internet and phone services are available in areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Suddenlink-branded television, internet and phone services are available in areas of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Altice also has operations in the Dominican Republic. Altice Dominican Republic is one of the main telecommunications providers in the country bringing mobile and fixed, residential and business services to more than 4.8 million customers nationwide. Through its powerful convergent network, Altice Dominican Republic's goal is to give all Dominicans 3P and 4P services, connectivity and entertainment, with the highest quality and best value proposition.

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), the U.S. business of Altice N.V. (Euronext: ATC, ATCB), is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands.

About Condista

Condista one of the most dynamic and proactive Spanish content distribution companies in the U.S., with more than seventy-years of collective experience in Spanish content distribution representing more than 25 Spanish-language networks from Latin-American, and Europe is committed to bringing only the best Spanish-language TV to millions of Hispanic households in the U.S regardless of country of origin. For more information please visit: http://condista.com