C Spire introduces new Samsung Galaxy Note8 smartphone today

RIDGELAND, Miss. , Sept.Â C Spire, a diversified telecommunications and technology services company, launched Samsung's new Galaxy Note8 smartphone today on its wireless division's "Customer Inspired" Maximum Range 4G LTE network.

Starting today, consumers can purchase the Galaxy Note8 online at www.cspire.com/note8 or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store.

In a special, limited time offer, consumers who purchase the Galaxy Note8 by Sept. 24 can receive their choice of either a free Gear 360 camera or a 128GB memory card and fast wireless charging convertible valued at up to $229 .1 Supplies are limited and subject to availability.

The Note8's 6.3" inch Quad HD+Super AMOLED Infinity Display is the biggest screen ever on a Note device while the narrow body makes it comfortable to hold in one hand, see more and scroll less. The device also features an S pen performance stylus, dual 12MP rear cameras with pro mode and a powerfully fast Octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) 10nm processor.

Pricing for the flagship device, which has garnered praise from leading technology media, starts at $38.74 per month for 24 months on C Spire's Device Payment Plan. The phone is available for $929.99 without an agreement or payment plan and comes in Midnight Black with 64GB of storage.

"The Galaxy Note8 complements our industry-leading suite of customer-inspired products and services with a device designed to help them achieve more in work and life," said Suzy Hays , senior vice president of Consumer Markets for C Spire. "We're excited to add this advanced device to our portfolio."

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy Note8 or to purchase the device, please visit www.cspire.com/note8. To learn more about C Spire products and services, please visit www.cspire.com.

About C Spire C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

1 Samsung Promotions are subject to change - Visit samsung.com/us/promotions for more information.

