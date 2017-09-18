iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Available through the Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile USA on Friday, Sept. 29

Virgin MobileÂ USA announced today that it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Members of the Inner Circle will be able to pre order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning Friday, Sept. 22 at VirginMobileUSA.com and both will ship starting on Friday, Sept. 29. For complete pricing details, please visit VirginMobileUSA.com.

"Apple always delivers when announcing a new iPhone, and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus include amazing new features and enhancements," said Dow Draper, CEO of Virgin Mobile USA. "Members of the Inner Circle by Virgin Mobile are going to love having the best, most advanced iPhone ever while enjoying 12 months of unlimited talk, text and high-speed data for just $1 on our nationwide network that is faster, more reliable than ever and reaches more than 290 million people." 1

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at VirginMobileUSA.com on Friday, October 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

For more details on pricing and plans, please visit VirginMobileUSA.com. For more details on iPhone, please visit apple.com.

About Virgin Mobile USA

Renowned for providing unique and exceptional customer experience in diverse industries, Virgin is one of the most desirable brands in the world. At Virgin Mobile USA, we connect people to the things that matter in life. That's why we created the Inner Circle, changing the way that our members experience mobile and, in the Virgin spirit, changing our business for good. For more information, please visit VirginMobileUSA.com.

1 $1 for 12 months offer: Limited-time promotional offer ends Sept. 28, 2017. New Inner Circle customers only; must pre-order iPhone by Sept. 28. Price excludes taxes. Requires a number transfer and AutoPay enrollment.