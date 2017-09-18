Evergent Empowers SPNI to Onboard New Customers for 'SonyLIV' and Monetize Live Sports

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Sept.Â Evergent Technologies, Inc. (http www.evergent.com), a leading provider of cloud based, user lifecycle management solutions for video service providers, today announced a collaboration with Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI) and its SonyLIV premium video on demand (VOD) service, enabling Sony to expand beyond its initial push to consumers in India . With Evergent's User Lifecycle Management solution, SonyLIV can support identity, entitlements and better monetizeÂ content bundles across both live and on demand media platforms.

SonyLIV provides multiscreen engagement on all devices to millions of users. Sony wanted to leverage that success by expanding into other geographic territories, and selected Evergent because of its expertise in deploying global OTT service.

As part of the collaboration, Evergent will provide identity and user management, entitlement for provisioning content access, revenue management to track global payments by product and region, and product catalog management for personalizing products, bundles and promotions across a range of devices.

"We are delighted to be working with SPNI, one of the world's most powerful brands. They have extensive content they want to monetize and want to better manage the customer journey with a cost-effective carrier-scale platform," said Vijay Sajja , Evergent's Founder and CEO. "Companies today require a modern, comprehensive toolset to actively manage video delivery, billing and users accounts in flexible and compelling ways that drive customer acquisition, reduce churn, and maximize predictable revenue."

According to Ajay Kumar Meher , Senior Vice President and Head of IT and Post Production at Sony Pictures Networks India, "Sony LIV has been instrumental in bringing the best of entertainment to digital millennials in India . People are watching all kinds of video content over the Internet, and we have a vast content catalog we want them to access. By teaming up with Evergent, we can expand our reach offering live streaming video content of select sporting events and personalize offers based on a user's profile, device or geography."

