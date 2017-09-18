AT&T, the City of Atlanta and Code for Atlanta Announce Winners of the Atlanta Civic Coding Competition (C3)

ATLANTA , Sept.Â AT&T , in collaboration with the City of Atlanta and Code for Atlanta , today announced the winners of the Atlanta Civic Coding Competition (C3), which offered the public an opportunity to help solve some of Atlanta's toughest challenges through an app challenge.

AT&T, the City of Atlanta and Code for Atlanta believe technology innovation can help transform communities across Georgia .

"The C3 competition was unique because interested citizens addressed some of our city's toughest challenges using technology innovation. We received excellent community response as well as many truly remarkable app submissions," said Bill Leahy , state president of AT&T Georgia. "As a leader in the Internet of Things and smart cities solutions, AT&T is proud to utilize our technology expertise and our relationships in the community to help Atlanta and cities across Georgia address the issues most important to their citizens."

Ninety-two (92) individuals and teams from the non-profit, start-up and educational communities offered their ideas on how to solve city challenges and help make #AtlantaSmarter through app development using open-sourced data.

The top 8 finalists presented their apps to a panel of judges, who chose the winners based on the following criteria: originality of the idea, potential to solve a real-world problem, difficulty of implementation, completeness of the project and the presenting team's ability to clearly articulate the details of their solution.

AT&T, the City of Atlanta and Code for Atlanta and are proud to announce Paratransit Pal as first place winner, Emergency Vehicle Assistance (EVA) as second place winner and Centree as third place winner.

By connecting things like lighting, water, parking, energy grids and public transportation to the Internet, AT&T is helping cities save money, preserve natural resources and build better relationships with their citizens. These innovative, intelligent solutions create more livable cities today and are a powerful bridge to the future.

In Atlanta , city leaders, led by Mayor Kasim Reed , have been working together with its world-class business community on technology-based solutions to address daily infrastructure challenges - traffic issues, power outages, water leaks and more. The solutions are the result of a collaborative effort to bring together experts to build world-class solutions, enabling smart cities that are connected as a part of the Internet of Things.

"We are always working to attract and support companies committed to investing in Atlanta and improving the quality of life for our residents," said Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed . "This competition engaged the best in Atlanta's technology community and demonstrated how innovation and collaboration will continue to make Atlanta a smart city leader."

Judging the competition were Austin Ashe , general manager of GE Intelligent Cities; Dr. Kamau Bobb , senior director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Institute of Technology ; Ben Easterling , director of AT&T Internet of Things Smart Cities Strategic Alliance; Vijay Gogineni , deputy chief information officer for the City of Atlanta ; and Monique Patrick , chief operating officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation.

For additional information, please visit http://engage.att.com/c3Atlanta.

* AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network* and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider.** We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q3+Q4 2016 across 121 markets.

**Global coverage claim based on offering discounted voice and data roaming; LTE roaming; and voice roaming in more countries than any other U.S. based carrier. International service required. Coverage not available in all areas. Coverage may vary per country and be limited/restricted in some countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-the-city-of-atlanta-and-code-for-atlanta-announce-winners-of-the-atlanta-civic-coding-competition-c3-300520456.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://about.att.com