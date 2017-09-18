Cricket WirelessÂ® and House of Blues Entertainment Kick-Off Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chance to See Carlos Santana Up Close and Personal

ATLANTA , Sept.Â As the official sponsor of House of Blues Entertainment (HOBE), Cricket Wireless is offering one lucky winner and their guest the opportunity of a lifetime a chance to see Carlos Santana live in concert on November 11, 2017 at House of Blues Las Vegas.Â What's more, the winner and their guest will have an exclusive opportunity to meet the music icon before the show.

Starting today and running through the end of Hispanic Heritage Month (October 15 ), fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting www.cricketsweepstakes.com/santana and completing the online entry form1.

"Carlos Santana is a legend in the music industry and we are so excited to give fans the opportunity to see him live in concert," said Tiffany Baehman , vice president and chief marketing officer, Cricket Wireless. "In addition, Cricket customers can enter to win additional Santana prizes by checking in to their local Cricket Wireless store using the Cricket Rewards app."

The grand prize winner will receive:

Additionally, two (2) first prize winners will receive one (1) Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone and six (6) months of Cricket Wireless service with its Unlimited Plan3 and one (1) item of Carlos Santana autographed memorabilia. Three (3) second prize winners will receive one (1) item of Carlos Santana autographed memorabilia.

"Our sponsorship with HOBE gives us incredible access to some of the best entertainment venues in the country and gives our music-loving customers more ways to get up close to some of their favorite artists," said Baehman. "It's another way we are giving our customers something to smile about."

About Carlos Santana For 40 years and as many albums later, Santana has sold more than 100 million records and reached more than 100 million fans at concerts worldwide. To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMYÂ® Awards and three Latin GRAMMYÂ® Awards. He won a record-tying nine GRAMMYs for a single project for 1999's Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "Smooth") as well as three Latin GRAMMY's. He has also received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other honors, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #15 on their list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time." And, with the 2014 release of CorazÃ³n, Santana surpassed the Rolling Stones and is one of only two music acts in Billboard history to score at least one Top Ten album for six consecutive decades from the 1960s on.. In the fall of 2014, Carlos Santana released his memoir "The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light." In 2017, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana joined forces with The Isley Brothers (Ronald and Ernie) to release Power of Peace, an album celebrating the timeless sounds of funk, soul, blues, rock, jazz, and pop. Santana is currently headlining a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas .

