C Spire to offer iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 on Sept. 22

RIDGELAND, Miss. , Sept. CÂ Spire today announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple WatchÂ Series 3, an amazing health and fitness companion, on the company's "customerÂ inspired" 4GÂ LTE wireless broadband network beginning Friday, Sept. 22 .

Starting today, customers can pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at www.cspire.com and via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store beginning Friday, Sept. 22.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

"We can't wait to offer iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on the only customer-inspired 4G LTE network," said Suzy Hays , senior vice president of Consumer Markets for C Spire. "With our unbeatable customer-inspired service, unmatched plans and fast, powerful wireless network, customers will be able to fully enjoy all of the amazing new features of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus."

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order beginning on Friday, October 27 at www.cspire.com or via phone through Customer Telesales at 1.855.CSPIRE4 for home delivery or pick up at any C Spire retail store beginning Friday, November 3 . iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is an amazing health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance to 50 meters, 70 percent faster dual-core processor and a barometric altimeter. Apple Watch Series 3 will be available for purchase in C Spire retail stores beginning Friday, September 22 .

For pricing and pre-order details, please visit: www.cspire.com. For more information on C Spire products and services, please visit: www.cspire.com. For more information on iPhone and Apple Watch, please visit: www.apple.com.

About C Spire C Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, 1 Gigabit consumer Internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated Internet, wireless, IP Voice, data and cloud services for businesses. This news release and other announcements are available at www.cspire.com/news. For more information about C Spire, visit www.cspire.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cspire or Twitter at www.twitter.com/cspire.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-spire-to-offer-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-and-apple-watch-series-3-on-sept-22-300520380.html

SOURCE C Spire

http://www.cspire.com