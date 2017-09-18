Samsung Galaxy Note8 Available in Stores and Online Starting Today Following Strong Global Preorder Sales

Samsung Electronics America, Inc., announced the Galaxy Note8 will be available for purchase starting today at AT&T, C Spire, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and Xfinity Mobile as well as all Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com, ShopSamsung app and Samsung.com, Target and Walmart. Availability begins as Galaxy Note8 preorders significantly surpassed that of previous Samsung Note phones during the same preorder time period.

The Galaxy Note8, Samsung's third flagship phone of the year, features a bigger 6.3-inch Infinity Display so consumers can view more and scroll less. Its enhanced S Pen1 allows users to capture Screen off memos, create Live Message2 and multitask on the go. It also offers Samsung's best-ever smartphone camera and Samsung's first dual camera smartphone, with two 12MP rear cameras and the world's first smartphone with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both wide-angle and telephoto lenses.

With the general availability of the Galaxy Note8, Samsung now offers three flagship smartphones with edge-to-edge screens to meet the different needs of consumers. Today, people can choose between the Galaxy S8's immersive screen in a compact package, the bigger screen and longer battery life of the Galaxy S8+, or the Galaxy Note8's ability to capture, create and multitask. When it comes to choosing a new smartphone, consumers don't have to settle for less with Samsung's three innovative devices-each with expandable memory, fast wireless charging, headphone jack, IP68 water and dust resistance and world-class cameras.

"At Samsung, we're constantly innovating to deliver new smartphone experiences that inspire, empower and delight," said Tim Baxter, President and Chief Executive Officer at Samsung Electronics North America. "From the powerful dual camera to the versatile S Pen and the immersive big-screen, the Galaxy Note8 was designed for productivity and self-expression. With its addition to the Galaxy series, Samsung now offers three incredible smartphones that showcase the most advanced technology our industry has to offer."

Ad Campaign

Samsung debuted a new commercial highlighting the Galaxy Note8 in advance of retail availability. The new ad, titled "I Love You," is a modern day love story bringing to life Live Messages on the Note8 and how it can show the most important people in our lives that we are thinking of them.

Samsung Care

People who purchase the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy Note8 will also receive one month of Samsung Premium Care for free. Samsung Premium Care offers Samsung customers the best, in-person support and assistance with everything from the setup of your device to device training without ever having to go to a store or wait in line. You can also access Samsung Premium Care by 24/7 by phone, video and online chat. It also includes an extended warranty that covers accidental damage with a deductible of $99 and hand delivery of a replacement should something happen to your phone.

Trade-In Program

U.S. customers who trade in an eligible device can receive an instant trade-in credit toward a Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy Note8. For more information on Samsung's trade-in program, visit http://www.samsung.com/us/trade-in/.

The Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note8 are compatible with the new Gear VR with Controller6, which provides users with an optimized VR experience featuring more comfortable viewing, a convenient one-hand control and enhanced motion interaction. The new Gear VR with Controller is now available for purchase for $129.99 at Samsung.com, Amazon.com and Best Buy stores, BestBuy.com, AT&T, C Spire, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless and other select national retailers.

Product Specifications

5.8" * Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, (2960x1440), (570ppi)

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

6.2" * Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, (2960x1440), (529ppi)

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

6.3" Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, (2960×1440) (521ppi)

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings

Front: 8MP AF (F1.7)

Front: 8MP AF (F1.7)

- 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom

Front: 8MP AF (F1.7)

*Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes

*Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes

*Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes

*May differ by markets and mobile operators*

*May differ by markets and mobile operators*

*May differ by market and mobile operator

4GB RAM (LPDDR4) 64GB UFS

*May differ by markets and mobile operators

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

4GB RAM (LPDDR4) 64GB UFS

*May differ by markets and mobile operators

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

6GB RAM (LPDDR4)

64GB

UFS

*May differ by market and mobile operator

*User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed.

Fast Charging on wired and wireless

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA7

*Fast charger available in box

*Fast wireless chargers sold separately

Fast Charging on wired and wireless

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA7

*Fast charger available in box

*Fast wireless chargers sold separately

Fast Charging on wired and wireless

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA7

*Fast charger available in box

*Fast wireless chargers sold separately

*May differ by markets and mobile operators

*May differ by markets and mobile operators

*May differ by market and mobile operator

Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited.

Biometric Choices: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition

Biometrics Choices: iris scanner, fingerprint scanner, face recognition

Biometric Choices: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, face recognition

Visit Samsung.com, BestBuy.com or wireless carriers today to place your order or get more information.

All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.

1 Compared to Galaxy Note5 S Pen

2 GIFs created may not be supported by some social media and messaging services depending on the size and length of GIFs

3 MicroSD cards sold separately

4 Fast charging requires Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) or Quick Charge 2.0-compatible charger to work. Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns.

5 Water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes; rinse residue/dry after wet.

6 Gear VR with Controller and all other products and accessories sold separately.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Headquartered in Ridgefield Park, N.J., Samsung Electronics America, Inc. (SEA) is a recognized innovative leader in consumer electronics, mobile devices and enterprise solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SEA is pushing beyond the limits of today's technology and providing consumers and organizations with a portfolio of groundbreaking products in appliances, home entertainment, Internet of Things, mobile computing, smartphones, virtual reality, wireless infrastructure and wearables, in addition to offering leading content and services related to mobile payments, 360-degree VR video, customer support and more. Samsung is a pioneering leader in smartphones and HDTVs in the U.S. and one of America's fastest growing home appliance brands. To discover more about Samsung, please visit www.samsung.com. For the latest Samsung news, please visit news.samsung.com/us and follow us @SamsungNewsUS.