Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Name World Wide Technology One of the Best Workplaces for Women

World Wide Technology (WWT), a leading provider of system integration and supply chain solutions, has been named by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE as one of the country's Best Workplaces for Women. This recognition is the latest in a series of high profile acknowledgements of WWT among the upper echelon of the nation's top workplaces.

WWT is ranked No. 67 on the list, evaluating more than 400,000 employee surveys from hundreds of businesses in all sectors of the economy. The ranking gauged women's assessment of their organizations' culture, leadership, fairness, and other elements essential for a great workplace.

"Women play a pivotal role in driving the strategic direction of WWT," said Ann Marr, vice president of Global Human Resources for WWT. "We've fostered a culture where women can grow and succeed on par with their peers. Their unique contributions are why WWT is now a $9.3 billion company with 10-15% year-over-year growth. Being named a great place to work for women is particularly notable in this case because it is coming straight from our female employees, validating all the work we've done to make their voices heard and felt."

Among the successful women's initiatives WWT has launched is the Women's Leadership Forum, a company mentorship program with the aim of elevating all women in the company, regardless if they are in the board room or the factory floor. This program has directly led to the promotion of many women into executive roles over the past 20 months. Dedicated subgroups for women in Sales, IT, Engineering, Supply Chain, and Professional Services have been established where WWT's female employees can come together to discuss the topics that matter to them and network with other women in their industry.

Alongside the Woman's Leadership Forum, WWT is a key supporter of the Women of Color STEM Conference and mentoring young women at the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls, a first-of-its-kind all-girls public charter school in St. Louis offering self-esteem and leadership skills in STEM.

Research from Great Place to Work has shown that women are five times more likely to plan a long-term future with their employers when they say they're treated as full members of the team, regardless of position. The Best Workplaces for Women also set themselves apart from competitors in other important ways: 95 percent of women at these organizations describe them as friendly, and the same share say they're proud to tell others where they work.

"The Best Workplaces for Women deserve recognition for crafting environments where men and women alike can bring their best selves to work each day," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

WWT has established itself as one of the premier workplaces in the nation. It's in the top 10 of Great Place to Work and FORTUNE's best technology workplaces, and has consistently placed in their rankings for millennials, diversity, recent college graduates, Gen X, and camaraderie. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest and fastest growing job sites, listed WWT within the top five of its 2017 Best Places to Work. Glassdoor also recognized WWT CEO Jim Kavanaugh, ranking him as the second highest-rated executive on its list of top U.S corporate leaders.

About World Wide Technology

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $9 billion in annual revenue that provides innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 4,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world. For more, visit www.wwt.com.

