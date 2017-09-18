MACOM’s 12G Crosspoint Enables FOR-A’s Next Generation Routing Switcher for 4K and 8K Video

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), today announced that FOR A has selected their M21605G 12 160x160 port 12.8G crosspoint for FOR A's new MFR 4000 routing switcher. FOR A's system utilizes MACOM's crosspoint to enable single cable transfer of 4K video over 12G SDI without complex cabling and utilizing fewer channels than traditional 3G SDI systems.

MACOM's 160x160 M21605G-12 crosspoint switch combines multi-rate broadcast video routing and switching in a single device, with each switching path operating independently at any data rate of up to 12.8 Gbps. The resulting groundbreaking bandwidth provides a critical ingredient for broadcast equipment manufacturers who are designing and building next-generation higher-speed systems capable of supporting serial uncompressed UHDTV serial digital interface (SDI) covering both rates at 10.692 Gbps and 11.88 Gbps. MACOM's device also supports higher density HD/3G systems by enabling transmission of up to four 3G SDI streams or eight HD SDI streams. The crosspoint switch is backward-compatible with lower speed SDI interfaces, providing a seamless migration path to higher data rates.

"By leveraging MACOM's ability to support 12G-SDI, we are able to build a system that simplifies implementation and provides greater flexibility in handling different SDI rates," said Hidefumi Hamaguchi, General Manager of SDR Development Department, FOR-A. "This enabled us to develop a state of the art platform that supports multi-format video and provides broadcasters an ideal solution for the migration to 4K."

"As broadcast transitions to 4K, the need for higher density switching fabrics becomes critical," said Gary Shah, Vice President and Business Line Manager, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. "Our 160x160 port device enables system manufacturers to lower their total cost over a quad-link 3G architecture while simplifying their infrastructure with single link 12G-SDI. MACOM is happy to collaborate with industry leaders like FOR-A to make this a reality."

MACOM will showcase a complete portfolio of cable equalizers, cable drivers, reclockers and crosspoint switches supporting 12G-SDI at IBC, Booth #10.D12, September 15th-19th in At the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

