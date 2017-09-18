5 Bars and the City of St. Louis announce agreement to accelerate small cell wireless infrastructure for the citizens of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS , Sept.Â 5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities, a premier provider of wireless master plans, asset management, marketing agreements and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States , announced an agreement to develop a wireless master plan and manage small cell wireless infrastructureÂ for the City of St. Louis, Mo.

5 Bars Communities has entered into a multi-year agreement with the City of St. Louis in order to accelerate wireless coverage for St. Louis . The decision to partner with 5 Bars was based on maintaining local control, aesthetic integrity and increasing the needed connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. Addressing wireless inadequacies in the City of St. Louis is of the utmost important in order to drive economic development.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the volume. In collaboration with the carriers, 5 Bars will streamline the process while preserving aesthetics.

When fully implemented, St. Louis will enhance the ability for all citizens to access high speed wireless connectivity throughout the city. The comprehensive program encompasses intelligent infrastructure technologies, Smart City initiatives, and 5G wireless planning.

"We are thrilled to partner with St. Louis on this important initiative. Now more than ever, wireless infrastructure will be the underpinning of new economic development," said Monnie McGaffigan , President of 5 Bars. "Connectivity is the backbone of a high producing economy and a connected community; we are honored to assist St. Louis in this endeavor."

About the City of St. Louis :

Known as the Gateway City and home to the tallest monument in the U.S., St. Louis offers energetic districts to cozy tree-lined streets dotted with restaurants and cafes. The newly renovated Gateway Arch Park, and all the extensive improvements surrounding it, invigorate and expand this world class destination.

About 5 Bars Communities:

5 Bars Communities, a dba of XG Communities is headquartered in Irvine, California . A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities.

