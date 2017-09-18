Multimedia Polska (MMP) Streamlines Content Security with ARRIS TITANIUM Upgrade

SUWANEE, Ga. , Sept. ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ ARRS) has completed a strategic upgrade of content security for Multimedia Polska (MMP), as part of the operator's Video 3 architecture plan a network upgrade project to streamline video delivery.

The latest version of ARRIS TITANIUM streamlines content security for MMP, providing a single security solution in the headend to deliver DVB broadcast, IP multicast and OTT services, supporting both conditional access and third-party DRM.

With this new upgrade, set-tops now consume the same content streams that are delivered to mobile devices for MMP's OTT and catch-up services. By removing the need to encode and secure two separate content streams for broadcast and OTT services, MMP has simplified set-top security as well as their content delivery network, reducing costs while maintaining the highest levels of security.

"Our partnership with ARRIS is pivotal to simplifying our video service delivery architecture," said Bartlomiej Kasinski , Director Strategy and Business Development at Multimedia Polska. "ARRIS TITANIUM provides a critical component of MMP's transition to offer advanced video services to our customers."

"A single security solution to address both linear services to set-tops and OTT streaming reduces cost and enables MMP to simply and securely deliver the video services our customers demand, on whatever device they choose," added Jerzy Zieliński Program Manager for Video 3 project at Multimedia Polska.

"Delivering our latest TITANIUM software to MMP builds on a decade-long relationship providing the operator with industry-leading content protection," said JP Heron, Vice President, TITANIUM security products, ARRIS. "ARRIS TITANIUM reduces the operator's total cost of ownership while maintaining uncompromised levels of security. As operators like MMP transform their video delivery systems to IP and OTT streaming, having an innovative single solution to support legacy broadcast and new OTT services minimizes risk and optimizes cost."

About Multimedia Polska Multimedia Polska SA is one of the leading nationwide telecommunication services - digital television, high speed internet and mobile with security package as well as fixed and mobile telephony. In residential insurance, video surveillance, electricity and gas. Detailed information is available on the multimedia page and facebook.com/MultimediaPolskaSA.

About ARRIS ARRIS International plc. (NASDAQ: ARRS) is a world leader in entertainment and communications technology. Our innovations combine hardware, software, and services across the cloud, network, and home to power TV and Internet for millions of people around the globe. The people of ARRIS collaborate with the world's top service providers, content providers, and retailers to advance the state of our industry and pioneer tomorrow's connected world. For more information, visit www.arris.com.

