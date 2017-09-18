MaxLinear’s Full Duplex DOCSIS® Technology Enables Symmetrical Multi-Gigabit Internet Speeds

MaxLinear, Inc.Â (NYSE MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, announced today it will demonstrate its Full Duplex DOCSISÂ (FDX) technology showcasing MaxLinear's proprietary echo cancellation technology at the IBC Exhibition.

FDX allows the re-use of the last-mile coaxial cable infrastructure to cost-effectively provide fiber-like Internet access speeds.

The combination of FDX and DOCSIS 3.1 technologies will provide cable service providers a platform to deploy multi-gigabit upstream speeds for broadband services.

Unlike traditional upstream speed increases where the upstream spectrum reduces the total downstream spectrum, FDX is able to simultaneously share the spectrum for both upstream and downstream traffic, allowing cable operators to extend upstream speeds without sacrificing valuable downstream spectrum.

The deployment of FDX over DOCSIS 3.1 and existing hybrid fiber-coaxial (HFC) technology will allow up to 10 Gbps bandwidth with symmetrical capability for upstream and downstream broadband services in the future, removing the need and prohibitive cost of the deployment of fiber to the home.

"MaxLinear is proud to help cable operators in the transition to next-generation, multi-gigabit broadband data services," said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager, MaxLinear Broadband Group. "We've implemented the best-in-class FDX technology using our leadership in RF, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuit development in order to provide cable service providers with a future-proof remote PHY device solution in a very low-power and cost-effective design."

MaxLinear's FDX technology will be demonstrated at IBC, Sept. 15 - 19, 2017, in MaxLinear's meeting suite - RAI Hall 15 MS23. For reservations, please contact sales@maxlinear.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

