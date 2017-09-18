Republic of Uzbekistan Lays Groundwork for Move to Digital Television with SES Video

State Unitary Enterprise "Centre of Radio Communication, Broadcasting and Television" (SUE CRRT) of the Republic of Uzbekistan will rely on SES Video for the upcoming launch of its first DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) multiplex, using NSS 12 at 57 degrees East to transmit TV signals to all head ends of its DTT network.

Under the multi-year agreement announced by SES, SUE CRRT, which is Uzbekistan's sole operator of analogue and terrestrial TV distribution, has contracted satellite capacity to deliver a minimum of 12 free-to-air TV channels in standard definition and four radio channels from the Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan to all DTT head-ends throughout the country.

"The launch of our first digital terrestrial multiplex is a significant step forward for the analog switchover process in Uzbekistan," said Mr. Turgunov M., Technical Director at SUE CRRT. "Our network will cover the entire territory, offering new viewing possibilities to a potential audience of 31.5 million people. As Uzbekistan is one of the largest countries in Central Asia, with desert and mountainous areas, satellite is the only reliable technology that can enable us to reach the entire population as well as neighbouring countries, and beyond."

"SUE CRRT already entrusted SES with the carriage of state TV and radio channels for DTH and cable contribution two years ago, and this new contract clearly underscores SES's position as the satellite provider of choice for Central Asia, more particularly the Republic of Uzbekistan," said Norbert Hölzle, Senior Vice President, Commercial Europe at SES Video. "We look forward to supporting the Republic of Uzbekistan in the launch of its DTT multiplex with the help of satellite and in its journey towards digital television."

Follow us on:

Social Media

Blog

Media Gallery

White Papers

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SES's portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com