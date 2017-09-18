China Telecom Recognized in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities Report for Network Services in APAC

HERNDON, Va. , Sept. China Telecom, a leading global communications service provider, has been recognized among top vendors for its high performing APAC network in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities Report for APAC Network Service. Â

According to the Gartner report, China Telecom offers high-capacity connectivity on key routes to support exponential online traffic growth. This service targets APAC businesses that require cost-effective high bandwidth to distribute their content and applications over the Internet.

"We realize that our underlying network performance directly affects our clients' business performance and see the importance of investing in added capacity," says Stephen Tan , President of China Telecom Americas. "This year we established three new points of presence (PoPs) in North America , several across Europe and a new data center in partnership with Global Switch in Hong Kong . Through our portfolio of cloud networking services our clients can also securely connect to leading public cloud service providers from 28 cloud gateways."

For multinationals in the banking and finance sector, China Telecom's low-latency network functions as a critical backbone for algorithmic trading. Its points of presence and high capacity cable routes enable fast data transmission across 13 financial centers including Shanghai , Shenzhen , Dalian , Zhengzhou , Hong Kong , Tokyo , Singapore , Los Angeles , Chicago , New York , London , Frankfurt and Moscow . The company offers an International Ethernet Private Line (IEPL) service that runs over SDH/SONET and optical networks and supports speeds up to 100Gbps.

"China Telecom is proud to be recognized in Gartner's 2017 Critical Capabilities Report. Our strong domestic network and local support capabilities truly put us in an ideal position to serve MNCs with extensive China requirements," Tan comments. "In the coming years, we will continue to expand our global network infrastructure to better serve multinationals in their digital transformation plans."

