Customer-driven Strategic Realignment Hones Focus in Long Term Care Market

SPARTANBURG, S.C. , Sept. PrimeCare, the most comprehensive long term care (LTC) pharmacy software in America, will transition to the leadership of Kevin Welch and Integra LTC Solutions. The move will further sharpen customer focus within both QS 1 and Integra.

"Long Term Care customers have been asking for focus on their needs," said Kevin Welch , CTO, J M Smith Corporation and President, Integra LTC Solutions. "More than two-thirds of the Long Term Care market has chosen to work with us on one or more systems now being serviced by Integra. We value their trust and are dedicating resources to ensure their success."

The transition is in process, with many of the details still to be finalized with input from customers and staff at Integra and QS/1. This unique approach of a customer-developed organization ensures that customers will have a partner committed to their unique needs, staffed with subject-matter experts.

"We are listening to our customers," said Saul Factor , RPh and President, QS/1. "Long Term Care Pharmacy has different needs from Community Pharmacy. We've taken market feedback to heart - we need to focus on the best solutions for our customers. By transitioning all of our Long Term Care technology service under one business unit, we strengthen our commitment to and focus on our other markets."

Integra LTC Solutions has been exclusively in Long Term Care for nearly 20 years, with products and services that have been recognized by the industry. Kevin Welch was named CTO of J M Smith Corporation this summer. He founded Integra with the goal of providing much-needed solutions to a unique segment of the pharmacy market, including DocuTrack, DeliveryTrack and Logix.

"PrimeCare staff and Integra staff will now be exclusively dedicated to Long Term Care customers," said Welch. "This strategic alliance of two iconic brands will increase our agility to provide both the service and solutions that the market needs.

"J M Smith Corporation and all of our business units are making significant investments to ensure an unrelenting focus on our customers, giving them a best in class customer experience," stated Alan Turfe , Chairman and CEO, J M Smith Corporation. "This commitment is just one example of that: a team of LTC experts focused on delivering what the customer wants, when they want it! Kevin Welch's background as an innovator and his technology expertise mean that our leading edge products will help our customers grow their business. Indeed, I am excited that we are living our promise: to put our customers' needs first."

ABOUT INTEGRA LTC SOLUTIONS, LLC. Long Term Care pharmacies experience reduced costs, higher productivity and profits, better customer service, and improved compliance with Integra's suite of pharmacy software solutions. DocuTrack is a superior workflow and content management system that automates paper, fax, and electronic processing. DeliveryTrack manages delivery processes with electronic signature capture, real-time delivery data, and route optimization. Logix is business process automation software that lets pharmacies automate repetitive, time-consuming, error-prone tasks. For more information visit www.integragroup.com.

ABOUT QS/1 QS/1 offers industry-leading healthcare software solutions to effectively manage independent, chain and hospital outpatient pharmacies and HME businesses. QS/1's complete software solutions are flexible and scalable, making them valuable and affordable for any size pharmacy. QS/1 is the only vendor with an integrated suite of products, including point-of-sale, IVR, document management, mobile refills, delivery apps, built-in prescription synchronization and HME documentation. For additional information about QS/1 and the products and services it provides, visit www.qs1.com.

ABOUT J M SMITH CORPORATION J M Smith Corporation, headquartered in Spartanburg , is South Carolina's third-largest privately owned company. Today, the corporation is focused in the areas of health care and technology, and operates through multiple business units, including Smith Drug Company, QS/1, Integral Solutions Group, RxMedic Systems, Integra LTC Solutions and Burlington Drug Company. For more information, visit www.JMSmithCorp.com.

