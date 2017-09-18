Wire Compound and Cable Compound Market by Type, End-use Industry And Region Global Forecast to 2022

LONDON , Sept. "Rapid infrastructural development across the globe is expected to drive the market for wire compound and cable compound" Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5100645 The wire compound and cable compound market is estimated to reach USD 16.42 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2022. Wire compound and cable compound are used in various end use industries, including construction, automotive, communication, and power. Rapid infrastructural development, especially in emerging economies, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the near future. "Construction is the fastest growing end use industry segment of the wire compound and cable compound market" The construction industry is a major end use industry of wire and cable compounds. The construction industry segment is expected to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2022. The growing building & construction industry and increased government investments in infrastructure projects have resulted in an increased demand for wire compound and cable compound across the globe. "The rising demand from Asia Pacific is a major driver for the growth of the wire compound and cable compound market" Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for wire compound and cable compound in terms of value in the forecast period. China and India are the two major markets for wire compound and cable compound in Asia Pacific . High growth in the commercial building & construction industry is expected to fuel the demand for wire compound and cable compound in China and India . In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. The break up of primary interviews is given below. By Company Type Tier 1 50%, Tier 2 37%, and Others 13% By Designation C level 48%, Director level 31%, and Others 21% By Region North America 23%, Europe 41%, Asia Pacific 17%, Middle East & Africa 12%, and South America 7% Key companies profiled in this market research report are Trelleborg AB (Sweden ), Borouge (UAE), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), General Cable Technologies Corporation (U.S.), PolyOne Corporation (U.S.), Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc. (Mexico ), Electric Cable Compounds Inc. (U.S.), Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium ), Evonik Industries AG (Germany ), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea ), and SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Thailand ). Research Coverage The wire compound and cable compound market is segmented based on type, end use industry, and region. This report covers the wire compound and cable compound market, in terms of value and forecasts its market size till 2022. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the wire compound and cable compound market. Reasons to Buy the Report The report will help the market leaders new entrants in this market in the following ways 1. This report segments the wire compound and cable compound market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions. 2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. 3. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitors and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product developments, expansions, agreements & contracts partnerships, acquisitions, and joint ventures. Download the full report https www.reportbuyer.com product 5100645 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers https www.reportbuyer.com For more information Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email query reportbuyer.com Tel 44 208 816 85 48 Website www.reportbuyer.com

