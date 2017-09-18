iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Beginning at 3am ET tomorrow , order the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and Apple Watch Series 3, which adds built in cellular to the world's number one watch, on Verizon.

When you get the new Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) with Verizon NumberShare, you can use one phone number to stay connected to what matters, even when you leave the phone behind during an errand. For a limited time you'll get the first three months on the $10 /month NumberShare plan for free and waived activation and upgrade fees.

For a limited time, get up to $300 back on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with device payment when you sign up for Verizon unlimited and trade in select phones*. You can pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning September 15 on the My Verizon app, online and in Verizon stores, and all will be available in stores starting on September 22 . iPhone X - the future of the smartphone - will be available to pre-order at Verizon on October 27 .

Introducing iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus work on all Verizon spectrum bands.

iPhone X. Coming soon.

iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Apple Watch Series 3 on Verizon.

Apple Watch Series 3 adds built-in cellular to the world's number one watch. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is an amazing health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.

The best deserves the best.

Your iPhone needs an unlimited network that can keep up with your lifestyle. Verizon Beyond Unlimited plans give you premium unlimited 4G LTE data, unlimited talk and text, HD-quality streaming, unlimited mobile hotspot (15 GB at 4G LTE speeds), Verizon Up rewards and calling, texting and data in Mexico for $50 per line for four lines, plus taxes and feesâ€ .

For a limited time, get up to $300 back on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with device payment when you sign up for Verizon unlimited and trade in select phones*. Customers can order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and the new Apple Watch Series 3 starting September 15 in retail stores, on the My Verizon app and online at verizonwireless.com. The iPhone X will be available for preorder starting October 27 . For more information, visit verizonwireless.com.

â€ Max 10 lines. Auto Pay (checks, home banking or debit card only) & paper-free billing req'd. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily prioritized behind other traffic (only after 22GB/mo on Beyond Unlimited). Mobile Hotspot/tethering reduced to speeds up to 600Kbps (only after 15GB/mo on Beyond Unlimited). Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds; on Beyond Unlimited, int'l data reduced to 2G speeds after 512MB/day.

* Up to $949.99 device payment purchase req'd. Less up to $300 trade-in/ promo credit applied over 24 months; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/changed to another plan; 0% APR. Eligible trade-in must be in good working and cosmetic condition.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, has a diverse workforce of 163,400 and generated nearly $126 billion in 2016 revenues. Verizon operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary houses more than 50 media and technology brands that engage about 1 billion people around the world.

