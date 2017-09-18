Lumentum Exhibits At Nine Tradeshows In Four Months

MILPITAS, Calif. , Sept.Â Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") announced it would exhibit at nine tradeshows worldwide in the next four months. Lumentum will be displaying numerous advanced products addressing the telecom, enterprise, data center, and 3D sensing markets, as well as the laser micromachining and laser macromaterials markets. Presence at these shows demonstrates Lumentum's commitment to, and support of, these dynamic markets.

About the Events:

ECOC 2017: -- Sept. 18 - 20, 2017, in Gothenburg, Sweden at the Svenska Massan Exhibition and Congress Center at booth #159. ECOC is the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe .

AutoSens Brussels 2017: -- Sept. 19 - 21, 2017, in Brussels, Belgium at the AutoWorld Museum at booth #33. AutoSens is a leading global technical summit for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, or ADAS.

Image Sensors Auto US 2017: -- October 10 - 11, 2017, in San Francisco, California at the Parc 55 San Francisco Hilton hotel at booth #2. Image Sensors attracts a wide range of digital imaging companies including camera system suppliers, sensor design houses, technology developers, optics suppliers, and chip foundries, among others targeting the automotive industry. This event focuses on technical aspects of image sensors, placing the innovations and technology in a business context.

Image Sensors US 2017: -- October 12 - 13, 2017, in San Francisco, California at the Parc 55 San Francisco Hilton hotel at booth #2. Image Sensors attracts a variety of companies from the digital imaging supply chain that target sensor design and technology development, as well as testing, calibration, and other peripheral services

ICALEO 2017: -- October 22 -- 26, 2017 , in Atlanta, Georgia at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel at booth #20. ICALEO is devoted to the field of laser materials processing and is viewed as a premier source of technical information in the field.

Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) North America 2017: -- October 23 - 24, 2017, in Burlingame, California at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport at the Lumentum booth. This conference is one of the leading optical events in the U.S. for telco carrier, DC operators, optical system and component vendors.

Blechexpo 2017 -- November 7 - 10, 2017, in Stuttgart, Germany at the Messe Stuttgart in hall 3, stand #3009. Blechexpo is a bi-annual international trade fair for sheet metal working and is the world's only event dedicated to the complementary areas of sheet metal processing and joining technology.

Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis 2017: -- November 8 - 9, 2017, in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Minneapolis Convention Center at booth #1011. MD&M Minneapolis is one of the largest medtech innovation, communication, and solution tradeshows in the Midwest with over 600 suppliers. Lumentum's commercial lasers are often used in medical manufacturing to achieve high degrees of precision and quality.

Fab Tech Expo 2017: -- November 6 - 9, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois at the McCormick Place Convention Center at booth #A1006. Fab Tech is one of North America's largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event, with world-class suppliers and the latest industry products and developments.

