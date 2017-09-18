From tailgate to final whistle, your NFL fandom is covered

NEW YORK Taking pictures while tailgating in the parking lot and sharing them with your friends. Ordering your favorite food with an app from your phone. Checking your fantasy team before the kick off. Capturing every moment of the game for four quarters. Football is more than just a game. It's an experience that begins well before the first quarter and lasts well after the final whistle.

As the NFL season gets underway, make sure you catch every moment thanks to the most reliable network. We constantly upgrade our network to add coverage & capacity. Over the last year, our team added or upgraded new technologies to many stadiums and arenas to keep up with fans' soaring data usage.

Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots: The Network team installed more than 40 small cell nodes to expand coverage and capacity in and around the stadium. This will allow customers to stream HD videos, post videos on social media, share pictures and other applications at faster peak speeds than ever before.

U.S. Bank Stadium, home to the Minnesota Vikings & Super Bowl LII: U.S. Bank Stadium is getting system upgrades in preparation for anticipated record data usage at Super Bowl LII. Verizon is upgrading its neutral host state-of-the art Distributed Antenna System (DAS) that was built when U.S. Bank stadium opened for the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA). Over the course of the Vikings' season, Verizon will continue to make upgrades inside the stadium.

NRG Stadium, home to the Houston Texans: To get ready for last year's Super Bowl LI, we built a new DAS in the stadium and more than 23 new permanent cell sites and installed more than 220 small cells throughout the city. These improvements are bringing faster speeds from end zone to end zone, and a better overall network experience in Houston. Verizon's network was used by 45% of attendees in the stadium at this year's Super Bowl.

Verizon made upgrades including adding DAS Systems and more at many stadiums across the NFL including the following:

Arizona Cardinals (Univ of Phoenix Stadium), Baltimore Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium), Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium), Chicago Bears (Soldier Field), Denver Broncos (Sports Authority Field at Mile High), Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field), Indianapolis Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium), New Orleans Saints (Mercedes Benz Superdome), San Francisco 49ers (Levi's Stadium), and the Seattle Seahawks (CenturyLink Field).

"Our dedicated Network team takes great pride in winning numerous third party tests, including RootMetrics, which named us having the nation's top network experience for a record 8th straight time, and fastest network for the 7th time in a row. While we don't engineer our network to win awards, they demonstrate that our customers have the best network experience, and that we continue to have an overwhelmingly lead over our competitors," said Mike Haberman, Vice President of Network Operations.