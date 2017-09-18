Neptuno USA Creates a “Hurricane Irma Relief” Program to Help Operators Affected by Hurricane Irma Rebuild Their Networks

Neptuno USA Corp., announced today that in lieu of the devastating impact of Hurricane Irma in the state of Florida and some Caribbean Islands, it will give priority of in stock product and service crews to support the recovery initiatives.

"We are a Florida-based company, so Irma hit home. We are also one of the main suppliers of Telecom Towers in the Caribbean and, people, companies and countries affected by it, are very dear to us. We are committed to support our customers in the 'pre, during and post' Hurricane stages," said Leticia Latino van Splunteren, President and CEO of Neptuno USA, Corp. "We all know an operational Telecom network is key to a successful emergency recovery effort, our towers are at the center of those networks, hence we are committed to make sure we offer all the support we can during these difficult times. In addition to in-country support, our Board of Directors has approved a 'Hurricane Irma Special Relief Markdown' in all new infrastructures to help in the rebuild process. These are the time when we all have to come together, and we are committed to do whatever it takes to help support the recovery effort. Our heart goes out to all those who have been affected by this terrible storm," she added.

About Neptuno

The Neptuno Group has been manufacturing and Installing Telecommunications Towers and Shelters for over four decades. Neptuno Towers are installed in over 15 countries, in some of which it has undertaken complete Turn-key and "Built To Suit" projects. It is certified by all leading Infrastructure Vendors and it is also known for its innovative 3D Tower Mapping and Site Surveying capabilities. Neptuno USA, Corp is a proud member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).