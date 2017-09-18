CapTech Receives Consulting Magazine Excellence in Social & Community Investment Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Sept. 14, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire Â Consulting Magazine has named CapTech a winner of the 2017 Excellence in Social & Community Investment Award. The firm is being recognized for its pro bono work for Center for Prevention Services (CPS), in partnership with Apparo, in Charlotte, NC .

CapTech worked with Apparo and CPS to create an interactive mobile application prevent youth from using drugs and alcohol. The first-of-its-kind mobile application called 'Lead the Way' to engage and educate young people about substance abuse in a relatable way. CPS is a Charlotte based nonprofit that offers substance-abuse prevention programs in 21 states.

CapTechers then invested over 730 hours in the design, development and architecture of the CPS Lead the Way application. "To be the technology developers behind this important project is an honor," said CapTech Principal Errol Restelli . "We believe technology can be an efficient and effective tool to prevent drug and alcohol abuse among the younger generation and we are excited to lead the way."

The Social & Community Investment Award will be presented to eighteen firms making an impact through their commitment to social and community investment, either on a pro bono, heavily discounted, or volunteer basis. The 4th annual Social & Community Awards Gala Dinner on September 14th at the University Club of New York and the winners will be recognized in the October issue of Consulting Magazine.

A full list of 2017 winners will be available online at http://www.consultingmag.com/rankings/social-community-investment. CapTech won the same recognition in 2014 for their work with the Joe Martin ALS Foundation through their partnership with Apparo.

