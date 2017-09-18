KORE Continues IoT Innovation with LTE Technologies

ALPHARETTA, Ga. & KORE, demonstrated its leadership role in IoT solutions at Mobile World Congress Americas this week. As the world's largest managed network services IoT and M2M provider, KORE offers highly tailored LTE solutions for further IoT innovation and anticipates rapid adoption of embedded SIM (eSIM) technology.

LTE Solutions for Every Application KORE's secure, managed connectivity capabilities are led by multiple LTE options, with a range of low, mid and high wireless usage plans. KORE provides LTE options for every industry, business size and application. Through global carrier partnerships, KORE can provide customized LTE options, such as:

Addressing the Promise of eSIM Technology Perhaps the most highly anticipated IoT advancement is the eSIM card - formerly called eUICCs - which will allow mobile IoT applications to remotely provision multiple carriers without changing physical SIM cards. When a mobile asset, such as a vehicle, moves in and out of networks, it can rapidly switch from one operator to another, and connectivity remains virtually continuous. KORE's multi-carrier model is well-positioned to provide eSIM capabilities in the future.

Widespread implementation of eSIM is currently a future-looking proposition, as carriers continue to develop appropriate protocols. In advance of market maturity, KORE is preparing solutions that will allow organizations to take full advantage of the technology once the appropriate infrastructure is in place. KORE's eSIM solutions will offer businesses a number of benefits, such as:

"IoT innovation is at a fever pitch, with new developments happening at an exponential rate. KORE's multiple LTE offerings provide application-specific connectivity to ensure seamless operations," said Alex Brisbourne, CEO of KORE. "Looking ahead, our choice of carriers and world-class customer support positions KORE, like no other, to quickly implement eSIM technology for businesses as soon as the market allows."

