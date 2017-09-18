AT&T is Working with Billaway to Offer Wireless Customers Free Mobile Data for Taking Surveys

NEW YORK , Sept.Â Billaway, aÂ marketing software company, is now working with AT&T, enabling its mobile subscribers to receive free 4G mobile data as a reward when they share their opinions. By downloading the Billaway mobile app, millions of consumers on the AT&T network will be able to increase the amount of their available 4G mobile data.

According to *Fortune Tech "wireless subscribers used almost 10 trillion megabytes of data last year, more than double what they consumed in 2014". Data usage is at an all-time high. With this is mind; Billaway now offers its solution to millions of AT&T wireless subscribers. These consumers will not be limited to the amount of 4G mobile data they can earn, but rather encouraged to participate in as many surveys as possible, thereby earning more free 4G mobile data.

"Imagine if a consumer could answer a few questions and receive free 4G mobile data. That is exactly what we are doing for the first time in the U.S." says Paul M. Harkins , CEO of Billaway. "We are experts at enabling consumers to reduce their monthly mobile costs without having to spend money, so deploying Billaway direct to AT&T consumers is a natural extension of our platform. We are excited to be working with AT&T to complement their existing offerings."

Similar to the other deployments, Billaway lists a range of topics within its app, from sports, to health, politics, technology, transport, housing and more. Each activity varies in bonus amounts allowing users to engage in the surveys they have an interest in and earn as much 4G mobile data as possible.

The amount of 4G mobile data achieved from completing several surveys for example results in the users receiving up to 500MB of free 4G mobile data. This would allow for a mobile subscriber to conduct an extra 28 hours of social media browsing or stream 11 hours of music.

In addition to the consumer benefits, Billaway will also assist brands to better connect with their customers through accessing survey results. With billions of mobile subscribers worldwide, brands that are launching new products and services will be able to gather audience insights and ultimately make data-driven decisions on products or services that they are releasing or need feedback on.

Billaway's solution is currently reducing airtime bills for phone subscribers in over 15 countries across the globe.

Billaway is available in Google Play now and will be available in the App Store on or before September 20, 2017.

About AT&T AT&T Inc. helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q4 2016 + Q1 2017 across 121 markets.

About Billaway Billaway, a cloud-based marketing technology platform that seamlessly enables the conversion of global currencies, earned by consumers through their everyday activities, directly into free mobile airtime and/or free mobile data. Billaway's turnkey integration connects mobile operators with advertisers and brands. This creates a more meaningful relationship with their customers. It also enables the consumer to save more on their bills without being exposed to offers, which have no relevance in their lives. The company is based in New York City and operates in multiple countries. For more information, go to www.billawayglobal.com

