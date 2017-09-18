The world's largest A2P communications network extends U.S. footprint

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK , Sept.Â Infobip, the leading global communications platform for business, which operates more than 50 offices in more than 40 countries, announces today its plans to open new offices in San Francisco and New York , establishing a physical presence in the U.S for the first time.

The company's cloud-based communications platform offers businesses an easy-to-deploy, mobile-first communications solution for the customer communications market. Infobip's omnichannel enterprise messaging solution brings together SMS, email, messaging apps, voice, and push notifications from a single platform.

"Our first two offices will enable us to bring our omnichannel messaging solutions to more U.S. companies that need global reach and reliability across all channels," said Infobip CEO Silvio Kutic .

"We felt it important to open our first two offices in San Francisco and New York to best serve clients across the U.S. and in key verticals, including banking, logistics, transportation, retail, and ride-sharing."

Infobip processes over 7 billion transactions per month, and its platform touches more than 70% of the world's mobile phones. The company is connected to more than 800 telecommunications networks worldwide, and its customers include some of the biggest North American social networks, ride sharing companies which count among about 265,000 other clients.

With Juniper Research expecting the A2P SMS market to reach over $70 billion by 2019, Infobip's expanded local presence around the globe will ensure it can continue to meet demands from mobile operators and enterprises for a robust, multi-channel communication platform with international connectivity.

Infobip recently invested more than 10 million EUR into research and development, its technical infrastructure, and local region support, marking the biggest outlay of its kind since the company launched in 2006.

About Infobip

Founded more than a decade ago, Infobip has grown into an international business with more than 50 offices on six continents. The company's proprietary, internally developed communications platform already interacts with 70 percent of the world's mobile devices and connects to more than 800 telecommunications networks. Infobip sits at the intersection of Internet and telecom technologies, creating new ways for businesses and their end users to interact over mobile devices. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, OTTs, banks, social networks, tech companies and aggregators.

