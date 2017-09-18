iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus arrive at Xfinity Mobile on September 22

Xfinity Mobile today announced it will offer theÂ new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Customers will be able toÂ pre orderÂ iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning tomorrow, September 15 atÂ XfinityMobile.comÂ and Xfinity stores, and both will be available in storesÂ starting on SeptemberÂ 22. For complete pricing details, please visitÂ XfinityMobile.com.

"WeÂ are excited to be offering the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X to our customers who are seeking a betterÂ wireless experience for less money on theÂ most popular devices," said GregÂ Butz, president of Xfinity Mobile. "Xfinity Mobile was designed for the wayÂ consumers use their phones today, with the internetÂ and data at the center ofÂ the experience. A perfect fit for the amazing new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus."

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhoneÂ featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - spaceÂ gray, silver, and a newÂ gold - made with the most durable glass ever in aÂ smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for theÂ ultimate augmented experience. TheÂ world's most popular camera gets even betterÂ and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 PlusÂ features dual 12-megapixelÂ cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting,Â bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers toÂ capture stunning portraitsÂ with a shallow depth of field effect in five differentÂ lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will beÂ available to pre-order atÂ XfinityMobile.comÂ on October 27, and will be available November 3. iPhone X features a gorgeousÂ all-glass and stainless steelÂ design with aÂ beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, anÂ improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and FaceÂ ID, enabledÂ by the new TrueDepth camera.

XfinityÂ Mobile, which recently completed a full-scale nationwide rollout in all of itsÂ service areas, combines the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE networkÂ with the largest Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots across theÂ country. It's available to all Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up toÂ five lines withÂ unlimited nationwide talk and text, no line access fees, andÂ 100 MB of shared data.

XfinityÂ Mobile customers can choose from two straightforward data options - "By theÂ Gig" for $12 per GB of shared data across all lines on their account perÂ month,Â or Unlimited for $45 per month, per line. With Xfinity Mobile, customers onlyÂ pay for the data they use. When paying by the gigabyte, they can "switch andÂ save" by changing to Unlimited anytime during their billing cycle. They canÂ also "mix and match" By the Gig and Unlimited on an account so each individualÂ has aÂ data option that makes sense for them.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visitÂ XfinityMobile.com. For more details on iPhone please visitÂ www.apple.com.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nation's first wireless service combining America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network with 18 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan - easily switching from "By the Gig" to "Unlimited" at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. VisitÂ www.comcastcorporation.comÂ for more information.