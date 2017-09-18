Power Drop Assists Victims of Hurricane Irma in the Virgin Islands

CORONA, Calif. , Sept.Â Power Drop, in coordination with The Venders, joined the worldwide effort to assist Hurricane Irma victims.Â On Friday September 8 th, Power Drop was contacted by the St. John hurricane relief team who explained the tremendous humanitarian situation caused by Irma. The residents were without power and needed the ability to charge cell phones and contact relief organizations as well as family.

The Power Drop team responded immediately and within hours, a package of over 1000 portable phone chargers were on the way to an airport in Philadelphia and then transported via a C-17 cargo plane to the US Virgin Islands. The moment the Power Drop single-use chargers arrived, victims had the opportunity to power their phones and devices and make important phone calls. "After hearing the dire situation from the people on the ground on the island of St. Johns , we made the decision to get as many chargers as we could on a plane and into the hands of the people who truly need it," s aid Joe Menichiello , Managing Director of Power Drop. He concluded that, "In most cases, our chargers are sold to people who use them at their convenience. However, Hurricane Irma has created a need like no other and we were more than happy to accommodate."

The-Venders who develop technology-enabled vending machines and customized, affordable, space efficient automated retailing systems stood side by side with the Power Drop team. Bryan Ross , President of The-Venders commented, "We did and will continue to do whatever we can to help with this humanitarian effort."

Irma's destruction has left millions without power. Fortunately, on the U.S. mainland, citizens will have power restored in weeks if not days. However, the Virgin Islands will have to wait much longer. It has been said that it may take up to 6 months to restore power and years to completely rebuild. CNN's Eliza Mackintosh and Donnie O'Sullivan wrote a great piece on the Caribbean Island victims of Irma http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/11/americas/caribbean-reacts-hurricane-irma/index.html. If you would like to assist with the ongoing effort to rebuild the Virgin Islands please visit https://www.youcaring.com/21usvirginislandrelieffund-942738 where you can make a donation of your choice.

