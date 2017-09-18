New ESD Bidirectional Protection Diode from Toshiba Designed for Mobile Devices

Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. (TAEC) has introduced a new bidirectional electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection diode for semiconductor devices used in mobile device interfaces. The DF2B7ASL utilizes snapback characteristics, providing low dynamic resistance and superior protective performance to safeguard against static electricity and noise. Housed in an ultra compact package (0.32x0.62mm), the DF2B7ASL is designed for applications with a small footprint, such as smart phones, tablets and notebook PCs.

The new ESD protection diodes are available now. For more details, samples and pricing information, please contact your local Toshiba Sales Office.

©2017 Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable Toshiba product specifications.

