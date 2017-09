iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 arrive at U.S. Cellular on Friday, Sept. 22

U.S. Cellular today announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3, an amazing health and fitness companion. Customers will be able to pre order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning Sept. 15 at www.uscellular.com and U.S. Cellular stores, and iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3 will all be available in stores starting on Sept. 22. For complete pricing details, please visit www.uscellular.com.

"With iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Apple Watch Series 3, Apple has once again changed the game by bringing the latest wireless technology and innovation to consumers and businesses," said Mark Vitale, director of device and strategy management at U.S. Cellular. "The best part is that U.S. Cellular customers will get to use these devices on our award-winning network that keeps up with their ever-increasing data demands and works in the middle of anywhere."

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order from U.S. Cellular on Oct. 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is an amazing health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters, 70 percent faster dual-core processor and a barometric altimeter.

Consumers and businesses who purchase iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus from U.S. Cellular can get unlimited data for as low as $40 per line/month for four lines or just $60 per month for a single line, with enrollment in autopay/paperless billing. The company's Total Plans with No Hidden Fees - no activation fees, monthly device connection charges, phone upgrade fees or data overage fees - include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB and unlimited data, along with family discounts that reward customers when they add additional lines. For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.uscellular.com. For more details on iPhone and Apple Watch please visit www.apple.com.

Total Plans - Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details.

About U.S. Cellular

