iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 arrive at U.S. Cellular on Friday, Sept. 22

U.S. Cellular today announced it willÂ offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple WatchÂ Series 3,Â an amazing health and fitness companion. Customers will be able to pre orderÂ iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning Sept. 15 atÂ www.uscellular.comÂ and U.S. Cellular stores, and iPhone 8, iPhone 8 PlusÂ and Apple Watch Series 3 will all be available in stores starting on Sept. 22.Â ForÂ complete pricing details, please visitÂ www.uscellular.com.

"With iPhone 8, iPhone 8Â Plus and Apple Watch Series 3, Apple has once again changed the game by bringingÂ the latest wireless technology andÂ innovation to consumers and businesses,"Â said Mark Vitale, director of device and strategy management at U.S. Cellular. "TheÂ best part is that U.S.Â Cellular customers will get to use these devices on ourÂ award-winning network that keeps up with their ever-increasing data demands andÂ works in theÂ middle of anywhere."

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation ofÂ iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes -Â space gray, silver and aÂ new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in aÂ smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for theÂ ultimate augmentedÂ experience. The world's most popular camera gets even betterÂ and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 PlusÂ featuresÂ dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with PortraitÂ Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowingÂ customers toÂ capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect inÂ five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone,Â will be available to pre-order from U.S. Cellular on Oct. 27. iPhone X featuresÂ a gorgeousÂ all-glass and stainless steelÂ design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11Â Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical imageÂ stabilizationÂ and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is an amazing health andÂ fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50Â meters, 70 percent fasterÂ dual-core processor and a barometric altimeter.

Consumers and businesses who purchaseÂ iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus from U.S. Cellular can get unlimited data for asÂ low as $40 per line/month for fourÂ lines or just $60 per month for a singleÂ line, with enrollment in autopay/paperless billing. The company'sÂ Total Plans with No Hidden FeesÂ - noÂ activationÂ fees, monthly device connection charges, phone upgrade fees or dataÂ overage fees - include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB andÂ unlimited data, along withÂ familyÂ discounts that reward customers when they add additional lines.Â For more details on pricing and data plans, pleaseÂ visitÂ www.uscellular.com. For more details on iPhone and Apple Watch pleaseÂ visitÂ www.apple.com.

Total Plans - Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Additional terms, conditions and/or charges may apply. See uscellular.com for details.

