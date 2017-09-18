Startups to Display Breakthroughs in Smart Cities and IoT at CES Unveiled Amsterdam

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that more than 450 tech executives are slated to attend the first CES Unveiled Amsterdam, tracking to become CTA's most attended inaugural CES Unveiled event abroad. A part of the CES Unveiled series, which provide media, tech companies and key industry influencers the opportunity to gather in cities around the world and showcase their latest innovations, CES Unveiled Amsterdam will serve as a preview for the cutting edge technology to be displayed at CESÂ 2018. CES Unveiled Amsterdam will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at the Beurs van Berlage.

"The level of excitement CES Unveiled Amsterdam has received from the region is unprecedented," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association. "The Netherlands is the European leader in smart cities initiatives, and the country's commitment to tech innovation has transpired through the increase in Dutch startup numbers at CES, which increased dramatically from three in 2016 to 24 in 2017. I look forward to seeing what breakthroughs will be on display at this inaugural event."

Budding startups from throughout the region will highlight their latest breakthroughs in Smart Cities, a newly dedicated Marketplace at CES 2018 and the internet of things (IoT). Attendees, including top tier media, key influencers, buyers and industry affiliates, will have the opportunity to interact with disruptive tech across numerous product categories, including Augmented and Virtual Reality, Wearables, Robotics and more.

StartupDelta, led by Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands, is partnering with CES Unveiled Amsterdam to bring the region's most innovative startups to the event. StartupDelta plans to continue to grow the number of startups from the country participating in Eureka Park, the flagship startup destination at CES, in January.

CES Innovation Honorees from the Netherlands and surrounding regions, including Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and UK, will be announced at CES Unveiled Amsterdam and their products displayed during the event's Networking Reception & Tabletop Exhibition. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition celebrating outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products and selects recipients across 28 product categories with Honorees being featured at CES 2018, January 9-12, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV.

A full exhibitor lineup and programming schedule will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about exhibiting or attending the event, please visit CES.tech/UnveiledAmsterdam. To learn more about the CES Unveiled series, including the annual CES Unveiled Paris to be held on October 24, 2017 at the Palais Brongniart, visit CES.tech/CESUnveiled.

