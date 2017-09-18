Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s Xicom Technology Division Expands GaN SSPA Product Line

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.'s Santa Clara, California based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, announced today a series of high power GaN SSPAs to fill out the top end of its industry leading SSPA product line. The new compact and rugged amplifiers are significantly more efficient than competing SSPAs making them ideal for transportable and mobile applications where power draw matters.

For Ku-band customers, the new XTLIN-200K covers 13.75 to 14.5 GHz Ku-band with a minimum of 200W of linear power. The unit is in a compact, low profile outdoor package that is ideally suited for transportable applications. The new XTLIN-100K also covers 13.75 to 14.5 GHz, with a minimum of 100W of linear power, and is in the same package size as its industry-leading 100W Linear X-band unit, allowing easy conversion from X-band to Ku-band.

At X-band, the new XTLIN-200X further extends Comtech Xicom's tactical X-band product line, offering a minimum of 200W of linear power. The compact package size is identical to that of the new 200W Ku-band amplifier. Comtech Xicom already had industry-leading high efficiency X-band GaN products in certified terminals at linear powers of 20W, 50W and 100W - and now the product line extends to 200W.

"Comtech Xicom is working with customers to deploy X-band GaN SSPAs across a broad spectrum of power levels in small-to-medium sized terminals for tactical communications. We offer linear powers from 20 Watts to 200 Watts in rugged compact packages," commented Mark Schmeichel, Senior Vice President, and General Manager for Comtech Xicom. "The new XTSLIN-200X compares favorably in size, weight, and especially power consumption to available products at this power level, and the common package size with the new Ku-band products is ideal for tactical military customers that want to optimize satellite availability. We are looking forward to the growth of this market as on-orbit X-band capacity grows dramatically."

Schmeichel added, "The new Ku-band products are ideal for both Commercial and Military SATCOM applications, with very high efficiency that's optimal for high data rate transportable applications. The new XTSLIN-200K and XTSLIN-100K compare favorably in size, weight and power consumption to available products at similar output power levels while being built to withstand the toughest environments."

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 45 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board, and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

