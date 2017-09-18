DISH Assisting Customers and Communities Impacted by Irma

As fallout from Irma continues to affect lives in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, DISH is responding to serve customers and communities impacted by the storm.

DISH is increasing its presence in affected areas and expects to deploy nearly 150 technicians from across the country to assist with local recovery efforts in the coming days. These technicians will restore and install DISH services as neighborhoods are declared safe and power becomes available.

For customers, DISH has implemented standard procedures to assist in the wake of natural disasters. Customers in areas impacted by Irma can call DISH Customer Service at 800-333-DISH (888-599-DISH in Spanish) for special services, including to:

Customers can reach DISH Customer Service seven days a week.

DISH Cares, the company's citizenship program, partners with Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) and, together, the groups are providing satellite broadband to first responder sites in Miami and Marathon. Since 2015, together with ITDRC, DISH Cares has donated more than 245,000 hours of internet and television services to disaster relief efforts.

About DISH

DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:DISH), through its subsidiaries, provides approximately 13.332 million pay-TV subscribers, as of June 30, 2017, with the highest-quality programming and technology with the most choices at the best value. DISH offers a high definition line-up with more than 200 national HD channels, the most international channels and award-winning HD and DVR technology. DISH Network Corporation is a Fortune 200 company. Visit www.dish.com.

Subscribe to DISH email alerts: http://about.dish.com/alerts Follow @DISHNews on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/DISHNews