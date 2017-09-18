EXFO Investor Advisory - Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2017

QUEBEC CITY , Sept. 14, 2017 PRNewswire Â EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ EXFO, TSX EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, announced today the company will release fourth quarter and year end financial results for fiscal 2017 after the close of stock markets on October 12, 2017 . The news release will be followed by a conference call at 5 p.m. (Eastern time) to review EXFO's financial results. To listen to the conference call and participate in the question period via telephone, dial (323) 794 2093. Please take note of the required participant passcode 6482663.

EXFO's Executive Chairman Germain Lamonde , CEO Philippe Morin and Pierre Plamondon , CPA, Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the call. An audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the conference call until 8:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 19, 2017 . The replay number is (719) 457-0820 and the participant passcode is 6482663. The live audio Webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on EXFO's website at www.EXFO.com/investors.

IR Calendar

About EXFO EXFO develops smarter network test, monitoring and analytics solutions for the world's leading communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers and webscale companies. Since 1985, we've worked side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center, boardroom and beyond to pioneer essential technology and methods for each phase of the network lifecycle. Our portfolio of test orchestration and real-time 3D analytics solutions turn complex into simple and deliver business-critical insights from the network, service and subscriber dimensions. Most importantly, we help our customers flourish in a rapidly transforming industry where "good enough" testing, monitoring and analytics just aren't good enough anymore-they never were for us, anyway. For more information, visit EXFO.com and follow us on the EXFO Blog.

EXFO-F

SOURCE EXFO inc.

http://www.exfo.com/