Somos, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Howard Woolley to its Board of Directors

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. , Sept. The Board of Directors of Somos, Inc., the leading provider of neutral Toll Free numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry, today announced the appointment of Howard Woolley to its Board of Directors to serve as a member of its Nominating and Governance Committee.

"Howard has demonstrated visionary leadership in the telecommunications and technology industries," said Gina Perini, President and CEO of Somos. "His understanding of the strategic business and national public policy issues are critical assets for the board and for our company."

Mr. Woolley most recently served as Senior Vice President of Wireless Policy and Strategic Alliances at Verizon Communications. During his tenure at Verizon, Mr. Woolley was a senior executive and public policy advisor to the CEOs of Verizon Wireless and led its Washington, D.C. government relations office. Mr. Woolley currently serves on the Johns Hopkins Medicine board of trustees and is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the Executive Leadership Council where he was elected to their board of directors shortly after joining the organization.

"Howard is a strategic thinker and consensus builder. His experience will strengthen our Board's focus on strategic planning," said Chair of the Board, Anna Patruno . "I look forward to Howard's many contributions."

In 2013, Mr. Woolley received the Charles Collins Award for distinguished service on the National Urban League's board of trustees and executive committee. His 2014 article on board governance of business regulatory risk was featured on NACD's Directorship.com. Mr. Woolley also received a Founders Award for his service on the World Affairs Council Board.

Mr. Woolley holds M.A. and B.S. degrees from Johns Hopkins University and the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse University , and serves on their advisory board.

About Somos, Inc. Somos, a leading provider of trusted, neutral numbering and registry administration services for the telecommunications industry, enables data integrity and access to fuel innovation and growth in Toll-Free and related markets. Somos operates the SMS/800 Toll-Free Number (TFN) Registry to administer and route data for the 41 Million and growing Toll-Free Numbers in use today. This service includes the Texting & Smart Services (TSS) Registry, the centralized registry to administer the use of Toll-Free Numbers for text messaging and multimedia services. To learn more about Somos, please visit www.somos.com.

