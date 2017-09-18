WOW! Donates to Red Cross of Central Florida for Hurricane Irma Recovery

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. , Sept.Â WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, today announced a $25,000 donation to the Red Cross of Central Florida in order to help Hurricane Irma recovery and relief efforts.

WOW! currently serves customers in Pinellas, FL , which experienced significant damage as a result of the hurricane. WOW! customers in Georgia and South Carolina markets were also affected.

WOW! is working diligently to restore service in the Pinellas market. WOW!'s Panama City , Georgia and South Carolina markets are now back up and running at normal capacity.

"Our hearts go out to all those affected by the hurricane's devastation," said WOW! CEO, Steven Cochran . "While no donation can undo the impact of Hurricane Irma, WOW! and its employees are committed to rebuild and service the communities and people affected in Florida , Georgia and South Carolina ."

For more information on WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone in Hurricane Irma-affected areas, please visit WOW!'s @WOWCare Twitter page and our Maintenance and Outages site for up-to-date information on service outages and repairs.

If you are interested in joining WOW!'s efforts to donate to the Red Cross of Central Florida , you can make donations at www.redcross.org/wow.

