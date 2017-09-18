Confirmit partners with Infobip for greater mobile engagement

NEW YORK,Â LONDON and OSLO, Norway , Sept.Â Confirmit has partnered with Infobip, a world leader in mobile messaging, to enable organizations running Market Research, Customer Experience or Employee Engagement programs to benefit from enhanced international SMS capabilities and coverage.

The integration of Infobip's SMS technology with Confirmit's SMS Flex extension provides coverage of 800 mobile networks in 190 countries and offers a streamlined process for the design and deployment of SMS surveys. The ability to send cost-effective SMS survey invites and receive timely responses will extend the reach and immediacy with which feedback can be gathered via the mobile channel.

Terry Lawlor , EVP Product Management at Confirmit explained: "In an increasingly mobile world, most survey participants have their mobile phones with them at all times - even in situations when they might be considered offline due to poor internet coverage or data roaming constraints. Approaching mobile users for feedback via their preferred method of communication at any time, in any location, represents a real opportunity for market insights and customer experience professionals to understand consumers in new and insightful ways."

The Infobip/Confirmit integration will enable customers, panelists or employees to be invited to take part in a variety of short, personalized or branded SMS surveys:

Kevin Britt , Country Manager UK and Ireland at Infobip added: "SMS surveys offer a hugely engaging and efficient way to measure customer experiences in a simple and highly convenient manner. Asking for feedback in-the-moment undoubtedly delivers far greater accuracy because you are engaging with participants immediately after the experience takes place. What's more, for customers who choose only to provide their mobile number as their point of contact, SMS is the only logical solution."

Harnessing SMS in feedback and research programs complements existing survey methods, enabling companies to send timely reminders to take part in online surveys, for example. More importantly, it offers increased survey invite open rates (SMS benefits from a 98 percent average), improved response rates (typically 30 percent or more) and all mobile phones have SMS capability.

"The mobile channel offers the flexibility, convenience and speed that customers and employees now expect when engaging and communicating with brands and employers," continued Lawlor. "There is clearly huge potential for SMS going forward for organizations that want to proactively seek feedback, and we are delighted to have partnered with Infobip to offer enhanced SMS capabilities as part of the Confirmit Horizons platform."

About Confirmit Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Voice of the Customer, Voice of the Employee, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London , Moscow , New York , San Francisco , Sydney , Vancouver , and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid , Milan , Salvador , and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Copart, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Morehead Associates, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

About Infobip Infobip's SMS platform operates on a globally-distributed proprietary cloud. Since 2006, Infobip's mission has been to create seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people. Its industry-leading platform is engineered from the ground to be the most robust communications gateway in the industry with six data centres in North America , Africa , Europe and Asia . If you are interested in learning more about integrating Infobip with Confirmit, give us a call or visit our website at www.confirmit.com. To learn more about Infobip's product and service offerings, please visit Infobip's website at www.infobip.com or send an email to SMSsurveys@infobip.com.

