iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 with Built-In Cellular Arrive at T-Mobile on September 22

T Mobile today announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3, which adds built in cellular to the world's number one watch.

To help Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, T-Mobile will also offer customers a special introductory cellular trial. If you snag an Apple Watch Series 3, get 3 months of free service (which includes DIGITS)! After the promotion ends, it's just $10 a month with AutoPay.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and order Apple Watch Series 3 beginning at 12:01 AM PT on September 15 online and at T-Mobile stores when open, and all will be available in stores starting on September 22. For complete pricing details, please visit www.t-mobile.com/apple.

In addition, T-Mobile today announced a new iPhone upgrade program. It's the simplest way for iPhone lovers to stay on Apple's latest. Customers just trade in their current iPhone when 50% is paid off, and T-Mobile will wipe out their remaining payments so they can upgrade to their next iPhone free and clear - with no hassles, no crazy hoops and no lump sum payments. T-Mobile customers who buy or pre-order their new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X on the Un-carrier's interest-free installment plan automatically get this one-time benefit for free.

"T-Mobile's iPhone upgrade program is the best way to stay current and make sure you can tap into all the very latest network tech we have to offer," said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "At the Un-carrier, we've got Netflix on Us. We've got our iPhone upgrade program. We've got taxes and fees included. All on top of America's best unlimited network - there's no better place to unleash your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, period."

On top of that, customers who trade in their iPhone 6 or newer at the Un-carrier will get up to $300 off their new iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X via 24 monthly bill credits on T-Mobile's interest-free installment plan.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at T-Mobile on October 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

Apple Watch Series 3 adds built-in cellular to the world's number one watch. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is an amazing health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation.

Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.

Only at T-Mobile can you get great Un-carrier benefits like taxes and fees included (saving you hundreds each year!), Simple Global for roaming in 140+ countries and destinations worldwide, Gogo Inflight Wi-Fi for unlimited texting all flight long and 1 hour of free smartphone Wi-Fi, T-Mobile Tuesdays where you get thanked with free stuff every week and more!

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.t-mobile.com/apple. For more details on iPhone and Apple Watch please visit www.apple.com.

On all T-Mobile plans, during congestion the top 3% of data users (>32 GB/mo.) may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Limited time offers; subject to change. If you upgrade, promotional credits will end. Finance agreement required. $300 Off: If you cancel wireless service, remaining balance on your device may become due & you may lose credits; contact us for details. Qual'g service, credit check, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit, or in stores & on customer service calls upgrade support charge may be required. Plus tax. Must be in good standing for credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Not combinable with some offers (e.g., Carrier Freedom). iPhone upgrade program: Must use upgrade w/in 2 years on finance agreement. JUMP Upgrades from T-Mobile; trade-in benefits through CWork Solutions, LP. 3 Months Free: Service free for first 3 mos. then will rise to $10/mo. with AutoPay automatically unless you call 611 to cancel. 1 free line/purchase. Without AutoPay: $5 more/line.

