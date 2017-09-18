Mastering the ‘Modern Software Factory’ Helps Companies Achieve Higher Revenue and Profit Growth and Better Business Outcomes

Mastering modern software development by building a 'Modern Software Factory' is at the heart of business success in the digital economy, according to the results of a survey of over 1,200 IT leaders released today by CA Technologies (NASDAQ CA) and conducted by industry analyst firm Freeform Dynamics.

The new research titled, "Don't Let an Outdated Software Strategy Hold You Back," shows just how significant the gaps are between the 'Masters of the Modern Software Factory' - the top 25% who embrace the key principles of agility, automation, insights and security - and everyone else across a range of measures from revenue and profit to executive leadership and risk-taking to adoption of modern software tools and approaches.

The 'Masters' are embracing and exploiting the digital world across key aspects of their organizations and out-performing others on key business indicators. When compared to the mainstream, the Masters delivered:

Mastering the Modern Software Factory also offers a significant lead in:

Exploiting the Digital World

Understanding Customer Needs and Better Aligning IT with the Business

Balancing Risk With Responsible Security Practices

Developing, Delivering, Managing and Securing Better Quality Software

"There's a clear indication that those organizations that adopt modern software development practices such as embracing agile, increasing automation wherever possible, using machine learning and analytics to generate insights, and integrating security into the development process do a better job of driving growth," said Otto Berkes, executive vice president and chief technology officer, CA Technologies. "If you don't have a modern approach to software, along with the factory needed to deliver on your vision, you will be left behind in a world where the masters are the winners," he added.

The results also show just how far organizations still need to go to have software processes that are flexible and can keep up with business demands:

The Bottom Line

"The reality is that the future of your business is in the hands of your developers and depends on how well you've organized and enabled them to seize growth opportunities for your company," Berkes concluded.

Survey Methodology

The global online survey of 1,279 senior IT and business executives was sponsored by CA Technologies and conducted by industry analyst firm Freeform Dynamics' Intelligence Unit in July 2017. It was augmented by in-depth telephone interviews with key industry executives. For full survey methodology details, see the report "Don't Let an Outdated Software Strategy Hold You Back."

Download the full report and other materials:

About Freeform Dynamics

Freeform Dynamics is an IT industry analyst firm. Through our research and insights, we aim to help busy IT and business professionals get up to speed on the latest technology developments, and make better-informed investment decisions. For more information, and access to our library of free research, please visit www.freeformdynamics.com.

About CA Technologies

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate - across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.

Follow CA Technologies

Twitter

Social Media Page

Press Releases

Blogs

Legal Notices

Copyright © 2017 CA, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.