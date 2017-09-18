Layer Successfully Achieves HIPAA Compliance

Layer Inc. today announced it has met requirements for HIPAA privacy and security compliance, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to powering the next generation of healthcare technology and increasing customer and patient confidence.

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) is United States legislation that provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information. The HIPAA Privacy Rule addresses the saving, accessing and sharing of medical and personal information of any individual. The HIPAA Security Rule more specifically outlines national security standards to protect health data created, received, maintained or transmitted electronically, also known as electronic protected health information (ePHI).

Since Layer's launch, messaging has become the dominant user interaction on mobile: people send and receive messages more frequently than any other activity on their phone. This is increasingly true in the healthcare industry, where sensitive patient information is often transmitted from healthcare machines to the practitioners providing care. Further, the increasing presence of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in healthcare means a dramatically greater volume of healthcare-related data is being generated electronically overall and must be protected.

Layer's award-winning Customer Conversation Platform enables healthcare organizations - from hospitals to healthcare-related hardware providers to services providers and insurance providers - to imagine, design and engage in the perfect digital conversation through all stages of the customer lifecycle, from customer acquisition to service and support. Layer works across mobile messaging, web, email, voice, video, smart home devices and essentially any other channel to deliver unique, brand-consistent, customized experiences that take into account where and how the customer prefers to be spoken with. This delivers an advantage for designers, product and digital teams tasked with crafting customer interactions for brands.

"Achieving HIPPA compliance is illustrative of our fixed focus on enabling organizations to imagine, design and engage in the perfect conversation with their customers," said Layer CEO Ron Palmeri. "For any company providing services in the healthcare industry, such as our customer Accolade with its health advisor service, treating all sensitive data with the utmost regard for privacy and security is a first order priority. Our HIPAA compliance makes Layer the industry-leading communications platform for healthcare."

