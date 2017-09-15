Call9 raises $24M to Advance Elder Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs

Call9 a Silicon Valley founded startup now based in Brooklyn, NY, has raised a $24M Series B financing round to scale its care delivery model, known for reinventing Emergency Medicine in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. Call9 powers a sophisticated, high touch technology platform and multi disciplinary healthcare service, which delivers care to patients at their bedside. The company embeds highly skilled clinical care specialists on site, in nursing homes, giving patients 24 7 real time access to Emergency Medicine physicians and specialists, without brick and mortar limitations. Call9 defines new standards and measures of value for telemedicine, pulling the industry toward a new care category.

The round was led by Redmile, with participation from Index Ventures, Refactor, YCombinator, Western Technology Investment and others. Rob Faulkner, Managing Director of Redmile - a known investment shepherd for companies specializing in health services enabled by technology - will join Call9's Board. Investments will go towards recruiting and training bedside clinical care specialists, powering Call9 markets with highly qualified experts across the country; it will also support technology platform enhancements and new roadmap development, as well as go-to-market strategies for new locations.

Call9 was founded by Emergency Medicine physician Timothy Peck, MD, who witnessed patient frustration first-hand, and the exorbitant waste associated with the traditional emergency room process for nursing home patients. He designed Call9 to close gaps in care delivery, applying a technology-enabled, human-based approach to the estimated forty billion dollar annual problem of patients boomeranging between nursing homes and hospitals, mitigating unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. The model has been recognized by industry leaders for significant care quality returns, nursing home satisfaction and cost savings, outperforming commoditized telemedicine services.

"Many new healthcare companies are applying technology to aggressively streamline care, but at the same time, they're removing the human touch required for personalized medicine, making the shift from fee-for-service to value-based care virtually impossible," said Dr. Peck. "Our motto as a company has always been 'do right by the patient and all else will fall into place.' This is only possible through new collaboration paradigms that couple technology and data with trusted clinical care specialists who are on-site and available to hold their patient's hands."

A study by Precision Health Economics identified that Call9 is able to avoid hospital visits in 80 percent of patient encounters, saving an estimated $8 million per year, for every two hundred bed nursing home. This is attributed to the company's new care management standards, innovative technology platform, and focus on nursing home population health.

"Our most vulnerable patients experience hardships related to real-time access to care they urgently need and get shuffled across disparate care ecosystems and emergency settings, unnecessarily," said Dr. Peck. "The system was ripe for disruption and so we re-invented the 911 experience for nursing homes, improving care for this elderly patient population, while dramatically lowering costs."

ABOUT CALL9

Call9 provides Emergency Medicine without brick and mortar limitations. Call9 humanizes telemedicine by connecting on-site multi-disciplinary clinical care specialists to remote physicians, delivering care to patients at their bedside in nursing homes and rehabs. The company's embedded care model approach is a replacement of 911 and subsequent hospitalizations and readmissions, lowering healthcare costs, while improving care outcomes.