Amp'ed Announces It Has Received RED Certification

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Sept.Â Worldwide provider of advanced IoT wireless modules, Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology announces European Union Radio Equipment Directive (RED) certification for its entire line of innovative technology products. Amp'ed RF provides Wi Fi, Audio Video and Bluetooth IoT integrated circuits (IC) and modules to the automotive, consumer electronics, wearable, audio, health, toy and defense industries.

RED became mandatory as of June 13, 2017 for all devices sold in the European Union.

"The European Union standard ensures the health and safety of users, Electromagnetic Compatibility (EC) and requires effective use of radio spectrum to avoid interference," said Kelly Simone , president and chief technology officer of Amp'ed RF Wireless Technology. He warns that the RED specification covers a wider array of devices. Therefore, designers and engineers should be certain that their devices are compatible with the regulations.

RED is applicable for electrical and electronic devices that intentionally emit and receive radio waves at frequencies below 3000 GHz.

The directive covers a broad range of devices such as Short Range Devices (SRD) using Ultra Wide Band technology (UWB) for IoT and consumer electronics devices. Also included in the specifications are induction loop systems for the hard of hearing, Intelligent Transport Systems, wireless microphones; transmitting equipment for the Frequency Modulated (FM) sound broadcasting service and cordless audio devices in the range 25 MHz to 2000 MHz; 5 GHz WLAN.

"We're REDy so that our customers can be ready and don't have to go through all the RED tape of certification," said Naz Usmani , vice president of sales at Amp'ed RF, who noted because Amp'ed products are pre-certified products can be launched faster. Pre-certification streamlines the process of going to market, saves time/money and minimizes risks.

RED-Certified Amp'ed RF products

Amp'ed RF technology is available directly or through Arrow Electronics & Future Electronics.

About Amp'ed RF

Amp'ed RF was founded in San Jose, California in 2009 and in now an international provider of wireless chips, modules, system integration and protocol stacks with facilities co-located in Tianjin, China and San Jose, California . The company offers a vast range of low-cost, high-quality ICs and modules.

For more information contact: www.ampedrftech.com Phone +1 408 406 8717 (PST) Naz Usmani , naz@ampedrftech.com

